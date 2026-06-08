Gray & Sons' In-House Watchmakers Complete Over 600 Watch Repairs and Restorations in 2025

Surfside, FLORIDA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers, an independent retailer of certified pre-owned luxury watches and fine jewelry, has released a new report detailing the completion of more than 600 luxury watch repairs and restorations by its in-house watchmakers throughout 2025, reflecting continued demand for professional servicing of high-end timepieces.

The report highlights a wide range of services performed on luxury watches from leading brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Omega, and Breitling. Repairs included complete overhauls, movement servicing, polishing and refinishing, crystal replacement, waterproof testing, bracelet restoration, dial refinishing, and full vintage watch restorations.

Among the most commonly serviced timepieces were iconic sport and dress models from leading Swiss manufacturers, reflecting a steady demand for both everyday wear and collectible pieces. Routine servicing remained a key driver of volume, as many customers sought preventative maintenance to preserve long-term value and ensure optimal performance. At the same time, the workshop saw a continued influx of heirloom pieces requiring full restoration, with clients looking to revive both the mechanical integrity and aesthetic appeal of watches passed down through generations.

Gray & Sons’ certified watchmakers—bringing together more than 150 years of combined experience—work entirely in-house, allowing for detailed diagnostics, precision servicing, and quality control throughout every stage of the repair process. This level of expertise is especially important for luxury watches, where improper servicing can significantly affect performance, authenticity, and resale value.

The report also notes increased demand for servicing vintage and discontinued models, as collectors continue to prioritize preservation of rare references with historical and investment value. In many cases, proper restoration can significantly extend the lifespan of a watch while protecting its long-term collectability.

With over four decades of experience, Gray & Sons continues to serve as a South Florida destination for luxury watch repairs, certified pre-owned watches, and expert jewelry services. The company’s commitment to in-house craftsmanship and customer trust remains a cornerstone of its reputation in the luxury market.

Customers interested in servicing, restoring, buying, or trading luxury watches can visit Gray & Sons’ showroom in Surfside or browse the company’s extensive online catalog.

About Gray and Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. Based in South Florida, the company is known for its large selection of high-end brands, expert in-house watch and jewelry repair, and decades of experience serving collectors and luxury clients.

Press Inquiries

Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons.com

305-865-0999

https://www.grayandsons.com/

Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154