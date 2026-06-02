Gray & Sons Observes a Generational Shift in Pre-Owned Luxury Watch Buyers Over a 10-Year Period

Surfside, FLORIDA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers, an independent retailer of certified pre-owned luxury watches and fine jewelry, has released a new report examining the generational shift in pre-owned luxury watch buyers over the past 10 years, revealing significant changes in customer demographics, purchasing behavior, and brand preferences across the luxury watch market.

Drawing from over a decade of internal sales data, customer interactions, and trade-in trends, Gray & Sons found a noticeable increase in younger buyers entering the pre-owned luxury watch space, particularly among Millennials and Generation Z collectors. While traditional buyers have historically consisted of established professionals and long-time collectors, the market has steadily expanded to include younger consumers seeking both investment value and personal style.

The report notes that younger buyers are often more focused on versatility, resale potential, and brand recognition, with strong interest in sport models such as the Rolex Submariner, Rolex GMT-Master II, Rolex Daytona, Cartier Santos, and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Social media influence, digital transparency, and access to market pricing have also played a major role in shaping purchasing decisions.

At the same time, more experienced collectors continue to pursue vintage references, complicated timepieces, and rare independent brands, creating a broader and more dynamic secondary market. Gray & Sons observed that many younger buyers begin with iconic entry-point models such as the Rolex Datejust or Omega Seamaster before eventually trading up into higher-value acquisitions.

The report also highlights a growing preference for certified pre-owned watches over new retail purchases, driven by immediate availability, stronger value retention, and access to discontinued or hard-to-source models. Trade-up transactions have become increasingly common as collectors view watches not only as luxury purchases but also as long-term assets.

Gray & Sons’ leadership believes this generational transition reflects a larger cultural shift in how luxury goods are viewed—less as status symbols alone and more as wearable investments with personal and financial significance.

“We’ve seen a major shift in the luxury watch market over the past decade. Younger buyers are entering the pre-owned space with a strong understanding of both style and long-term value. They’re looking for iconic models that offer versatility, investment potential, and authenticity. This new generation of collectors is helping reshape the market, and at Gray & Sons, we’re proud to guide them through every stage of ownership, from their first purchase to their next trade-up,” said Viktoria Peshkur, a Gray & Sons specialist who has been with the company for over a decade.

With over four decades of expertise in luxury watches, Gray & Sons continues to serve collectors of every generation by offering certified pre-owned watches, expert watch repairs, careful in-house inspection for watches submitted for service, trade, consignment, or sale, and trusted guidance throughout every stage of ownership.

Customers interested in buying, selling or trading luxury watches, or servicing their timepieces can visit Gray & Sons’ showroom in Surfside or explore the company’s extensive catalog online.

About Gray and Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. Based in South Florida, the company is known for its large selection of high-end brands, expert in-house watch and jewelry repair, and decades of experience serving collectors and luxury clients.

Press Inquiries

Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons.com

305-865-0999

https://www.grayandsons.com/

Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154