Island Brings the First Purpose-Built Workspace for SMBs to the Pax8 Marketplace

DALLAS and GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Island and Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), introduced Island for SMBs on the Pax8 Marketplace. This makes Island available to managed service provider (MSP) partners and their SMB customers worldwide.

The collaboration brings together two companies focused on simplifying technology for businesses that desperately need it. Island for SMBs is a single, secure, browser-based platform that consolidates the tools most SMBs are already paying for separately, including VPN, web filtering, data loss prevention (DLP), and password management, into one unified workspace built on the familiar Chromium open-source browser project.

Through the Pax8 Marketplace, MSP partners can now provision, manage, and bill for Island directly alongside their existing portfolio, with a full-featured trial available to initiate on behalf of any customer.

“SMB customers deserve the same level of protection that larger organizations have, without the complexity or the cost of stitching together a dozen different tools,” said Keith Weatherford, VP of Channels at Island. “Island solves that problem, and Pax8 is the premier partner to bring it to the MSP channel.”

For MSP partners, the integration creates a meaningful consolidation opportunity. Most SMB customers today run many separate security tools — each with its own licensing agreement, support escalation path, and renewal cycle. Island replaces that complexity with a single SKU, a single console, and a single vendor relationship, while expanding the MSP’s recurring revenue through a modular add-on structure that grows with each customer account.

“Our MSP partners are looking for solutions that simplify how they deliver security and productivity for their SMB customers without adding operational complexity,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate VP of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Island brings a unified approach that aligns well with that need, consolidating multiple capabilities into a single platform while supporting partner margin and growth.”

Through Pax8, Island for SMBs delivers:

Safe browsing, anti-phishing protection, and web content filtering built directly into the browser.

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) via Island Private Access, replacing legacy VPN for managed and unmanaged devices.

via Island Private Access, replacing legacy VPN for managed and unmanaged devices. Last-mile data protection controls that govern copying, downloading, printing, and screenshotting of sensitive data, including into AI tools. Island’s data boundaries enable safe use of consumer and enterprise AI across web AI tools, desktop apps, extensions, and connectors with its new AI Protect offering.

offering. An AI Browser option that embeds AI capabilities into the browser. Organizations can integrate multiple AI providers, including frontier and AI-enabled corporate data (via RAG), into a governed chat experience in a browser side panel.

option that embeds AI capabilities into the browser. Organizations can integrate multiple AI providers, including frontier and AI-enabled corporate data (via RAG), into a governed chat experience in a browser side panel. Creation, distribution, and governance of AI agents, enabling teams to safely build and run on-demand agents with defined permissions and full audit trails. Island’s AI Automate gives administrators the ability to build fully governed agents that adhere to policy, insert humans in the loop where appropriate, and automatically distribute agents to the appropriate users.

gives administrators the ability to build fully governed agents that adhere to policy, insert humans in the loop where appropriate, and automatically distribute agents to the appropriate users. A centralized management console with role-based access control, activity logging, and policy enforcement.

Bring your own device (BYOD) and contractor onboarding in minutes. No mobile device management (MDM) and no endpoint agents are required.

The tools to help SMBs support SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA BAA compliance coverage.

Island for SMBs is available in the Pax8 Marketplace today . MSP partners can initiate a full-featured, 14-day trial on behalf of any customer directly from the Pax8 platform. Pricing is per user, per month with a 25% partner margin on all SKUs.

About Island

Island is the enterprise work platform, the ideal environment for modern work where people, AI, and agents operate side by side. Island enables organizations to eliminate the trade-off between security and productivity, giving IT and security teams full control while actually accelerating AI-powered productivity. Millions of users rely on Island to safely adopt AI, dramatically reduce costs, and simplify infrastructure. Island is backed by world-class investors such as Coatue Management, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts and more. Island can be reached at info@island.io or (866) 832-7114.

Contact:

Caroline James

cjames@bigvalley.co

Big Valley Marketing for Island

