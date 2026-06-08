Iconex Unveils Redesigned Website Featuring Enhanced Product Pages and New Solutions Experience

Morristown, Tenn., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconex, an M2S Group company, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, delivering a more streamlined and intuitive experience for customers exploring its products and solutions.

The refreshed website features enhanced product pages with clearer descriptions, improved organization, and stronger visuals, enabling customers to evaluate options more efficiently and make informed decisions quickly. In addition, newly introduced solutions-focused pages provide a broader view of how Iconex products work together to address real-world challenges across markets, helping customers connect individual offerings to larger business outcomes.

“The updated Iconex website reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer engagement,” said Rob Epler, president of Iconex. “It will also make it easier for users to navigate offerings, access key information, and identify the right solutions for their needs.”

Built with performance and usability in mind, the new site features a modern, mobile-responsive design, simplified navigation, faster load times, and improved accessibility, ensuring a consistent, engaging experience across all devices. These updates allow visitors to find relevant content faster and have a better experience on the site.

With a strong legacy and a focus on sustainability and customer-driven innovation, Iconex continues to support industries including restaurants, food service, retail, grocery, pharmacy, healthcare, e-commerce, distribution, logistics, and specialty. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website at www.iconex.com to learn more about the company’s full range of labeling solutions and capabilities.

About Iconex

Iconex is a leading global provider of lined and linerless labeling solutions, delivering innovative products that improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance operational performance. With a strong legacy, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on customer-driven innovation, Iconex proudly serves up industry solutions for hospitality, food freshness and safety, retail/grocery, pharmacy, e-commerce, QSR, and distribution. To learn more, visit www.iconex.com.

About M2S Group

M2S Group is a North America-headquartered global leader in material science and high-performance solutions. Through its industry-leading businesses units: Iconex, Decorative Films, Appvion, and Nekoosa, the company delivers innovative products including variable information labels, functional and aesthetic window films, direct thermal paper and films, specialty print media, and beyond. Powered by our 1,300+ team members across the globe, M2S Group combines strong partnerships, focused innovation, relentless commitment to sustainability, and operational excellence to shape the future of materials and enhance the way people experience everyday life. To learn more, visit www.m2sgroup.com.

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