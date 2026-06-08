Fello Expands Beyond Rentals, Launching Integrated Event Technology and Logistics Platform

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fello today announced a major expansion of its capabilities, positioning the company as a fully integrated event technology and logistics platform designed to support modern, high-demand events.

This move marks a shift from traditional device rentals to a comprehensive model that unifies payments, ticketing, connectivity, and logistics into a single, scalable solution.

As events grow more complex, organizers are increasingly forced to coordinate multiple vendors across hardware, software, and operations. Fello’s expanded platform is designed to eliminate that fragmentation, delivering pre-configured, event-ready systems backed by nationwide logistics and on-site support.

“Too many events today are still operating on fragmented systems—patched together with workarounds and last-minute scrambles. That’s not a scalable model; it’s an operational risk,” said Schneur Landa, CEO of Fello.

“At Fello, we’ve built a fully integrated, end-to-end infrastructure designed to eliminate that risk. From logistics and rental deployments to on-site execution, every layer is engineered with precision and built to perform under pressure—especially in unforgiving environments and tight timeframes.

When the pressure is on, our clients aren’t managing complexity—they’re operating with clarity, control, and confidence, optimizing every deployment for maximum performance and speed.”

A Broader Platform Built for Real-World Event Demands

Fello’s expanded offering brings together multiple critical components of event operations into a unified solution:

Integrated POS and payment systems across leading platforms

Ticketing and scanning solutions for seamless entry and on-site sales

Advanced WiFi and connectivity solutions for high-density environments

Pre-configured, ready-to-deploy hardware bundles

Nationwide logistics, deployment, and on-site technical support





This approach allows event organizers to move faster, reduce operational risk, and scale with confidence — whether managing a single event or a multi-city rollout.

Growth Driven by Strategic Partnerships and Infrastructure Expansion

The company’s expansion is supported by a growing network of technology and payment partners, along with continued investment in its internal infrastructure.

Recent developments include:

New partnerships across payment and POS ecosystems

Expanded device inventory and product offerings

Enhanced connectivity solutions for large-scale and outdoor events

The rollout of a comprehensive logistics program supporting both clients and partners





Together, these initiatives position Fello as a central layer in the event technology stack, rather than a standalone vendor.

Introducing Fello Logistics

As part of this next phase, Fello has formalized its logistics capabilities into a dedicated offering.

Fello Logistics supports both rental clients and partners managing their own hardware, providing:

Device intake, storage, and inventory management

Pre-event configuration and staging

Nationwide deployment and on-site support

Post-event recovery, reset, and lifecycle management





This infrastructure enables consistent, high-quality execution across events of any size, while reducing the operational burden on internal teams.

New Website Reflects Broader Capabilities

To support this evolution, Fello has launched a redesigned website that reflects its expanded offering and simplifies how clients engage with event technology solutions.

The new platform emphasizes complete, event-ready systems — rather than individual products — helping organizers quickly identify and deploy the right setup for their needs.

Positioned for the Next Generation of Events

Fello’s expansion comes at a time when expectations around event execution, speed, and reliability continue to rise.

By combining technology, logistics, and support into a single platform, the company is positioning itself to meet the growing demand for turnkey, scalable event infrastructure.

“This is a foundational shift for us,” added Schneur Landa, CEO of Fello. “We’re building for where events are going, not where they’ve been.”

About Fello

Fello provides integrated event technology and logistics solutions, delivering fully configured hardware, software integrations, and nationwide support for events across the U.S. From payments and ticketing to connectivity and deployment, Fello enables seamless execution for conferences, festivals, pop-ups, and enterprise activations.

Media Contact

John Vaskis - SVP of Sales and Partnerships VP

sales@fello.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61893b83-d174-46c1-a38f-e935f95650d0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61108bfb-b39f-4fe5-97ea-4d8a736ae569