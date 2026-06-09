Event-Ready Commerce, Powered by Fello + Toast

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fello, a provider of event technology rental and deployment solutions, today announced its integration with Toast, the global technology platform built for restaurants and retail businesses, enabling operators to deploy Toast technology across high-volume event environments with increased speed, flexibility, and operational support.

At a peak-hour festival, lines build quickly, connectivity can shift, and every transaction matters. Through their collaboration with Toast, Fello will enable operators to extend Toast technology to festivals, stadiums, pop-ups, and large-scale activations without the operational burden of sourcing, managing, or storing short-term hardware. Toast can power ordering, payments, menu management, and reporting, while Fello will handle the deployment layer behind it, resulting in a fully managed, event-ready solution that enables operators to deliver a flexible, high-powered experience to temporary, high-volume environments.

“Working with Toast is a strong strategic fit for Fello,” said Schneur Landa, CEO of Fello. “Toast’s leadership in hospitality technology, durable hardware, and growing presence in sports, entertainment, and enterprise environments align directly with the types of deployments Fello supports every day. Built on Fello’s existing partner infrastructure, this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver turnkey technology, logistics, and fulfillment for shared customers at scale.”

Fello’s work with Toast is designed to support a wide range of use cases, from multi-day festivals running hundreds of handheld devices and stadium and arena concession rollouts during peak seasons, to branded activations and multi-city pop-ups that require fast setup and a seamless checkout experience.

Nick Danforth, Senior Director, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships added, “We’re excited to work with Fello to bring Toast technology into dynamic operating environments ranging from sold-out sporting events to weekend-long music festivals. The integration with Fello expands how operators can use Toast technology in settings that require a unique level of flexibility, speed, and reliable execution.”

For operators, the value is immediate. Rather than coordinating multiple vendors for software, hardware, logistics, and support, teams can deploy a unified solution purpose-built for high-volume environments. Devices arrive event-ready, operations can scale quickly as demand changes, and staff can remain focused on the guest experience instead of managing technology.

Fello provides event technology rental and deployment solutions that enable organizations to execute high-performance events with fully managed hardware, connectivity, and support infrastructure. Fello supports these deployments through a national logistics footprint, rapid turnaround capabilities, and optional on-site technicians trained for time-sensitive, high-volume operations. Each deployment is designed to reduce complexity, accelerate launch timelines, and maintain consistency from the first transaction to the last.

As demand continues to grow for flexible, mobile commerce, Fello and Toast working together create new opportunities for concessionaire groups, venue operators, hospitality brands, and event teams looking for high-performance technology suited to their needs. In today’s operating environment, the question is no longer whether a POS system is powerful. It is whether it can work reliably wherever the business needs it.

For more information, please contact sales@fello.com.

About Fello

Fello is a leading event technology rental provider with over a decade of experience supporting thousands of events across the U.S. and Canada. The company enables organizations to deploy, manage, and scale hardware across conferences, festivals, fundraisers, pop-ups, seasonal businesses, and other temporary commerce environments. Through its nationwide logistics network, pre-configured device ecosystem, and end-to-end operational support, Fello delivers reliable, high-performance technology in fast-moving and high-demand settings. A partner-focused company at its core, Fello works closely with many of the world’s leading payment and commerce platforms to extend their capabilities into real-world environments. Its flexible model integrates with a wide range of POS and payment systems, allowing organizations to operate within existing workflows while expanding where and how they transact. From single-day activations to multi-city deployments, Fello removes operational complexity and ensures technology is ready where and when it’s needed. Learn more at https://fello.com/partner/toast.

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