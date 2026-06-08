Pax8 Report: AI Breaking Historic Link Between Revenue Growth and Headcount for SMBs

SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today released a new report that reveals how AI is breaking the historic link between revenue growth and headcount, enabling SMBs to scale at unprecedented rates.

The Agentic Workforce Economy: How Digital Labor Is Reshaping SMB Growth and Redefining the Role of IT Providers also shows while most SMBs have not yet adopted an agentic model, they will rely on their IT Provider to lead the last mile of their AI transformation.

While the shift is already underway, most SMBs have not yet adapted their operations to take advantage of it. AI adoption is high, but integration remains limited, leaving a significant gap between early experimentation and meaningful business impact. As a result, SMBs will increasingly rely on their technology partners to close that gap, driving a fundamental shift in the role of that provider from managing systems to managing intelligence.

“AI is leveling the playing field between small businesses and the enterprise,” said Scott Chasin, CEO at Pax8. “SMBs can scale with intelligence at unprecedented rates. But that advantage only materializes when it’s deployed, governed and operationalized. That’s the role of the managed intelligence provider (MIP). It’s how they become essential and it’s how they win.”

Key Findings from the Report

The Signal Is Already Here

U.S. labor productivity is rising at a pace not seen since the early years of the internet economy, climbing from 1.43% to 2.16% annually since late 2022.1 Generative AI reached 53% population-level adoption within three years of its mass-market introduction, faster than the personal computer or the internet.2 By early 2026, U.S. consumer surplus from generative AI reached an estimated $172 billion annually.2

Yet the productivity gains are not evenly distributed:

Moving from basic to intermediate AI adoption delivers approximately a 45% profitability uplift, while moving from intermediate to fully integrated AI delivers about 111%. 3 The data indicates that the steepest part of the return curve lies in the second half of the journey, where most SMBs stall.

The data indicates that the steepest part of the return curve lies in the second half of the journey, where most SMBs stall. According to the Pax8 Pulse SMB Technology Report, 62% of SMBs agree that without AI, their business will not remain competitive within three years, and 74% believe it helps them compete with larger companies.





The Security Paradox: Productivity and Vulnerability Rise Together

The report highlights the risk equation that the productivity narrative consistently ignores. Every AI agent deployed and automated workflow activated expands the attack surface at the same rate it expands capability.

AI-powered cyberattacks surged 89% year over year in 2025, with average breakout times dropping to 29 minutes. 4

49% of SMBs have no established AI-specific security policies, even as 83% recognize that AI has increased their threat exposure.5





The businesses that treat productivity and security as separate conversations are managing only half the equation, while the other half compounds against them.

The Provider Reckoning: From MSP to MIP

The report amplifies the importance of MSPs evolving into the MIP model, a technology partner archetype that orchestrates the intelligence workflows that run businesses. The MIP is closer to a fractional chief operating officer for the AI-native SMB than to a traditional technology provider.

The economics already reflect the split:

AI services in the managed services sector are growing at 59% annually, compared to 13% for traditional managed services. 6

84% of SMBs would trust an outside technology advisor to guide their AI implementation, and 70% agree that outside partnerships are necessary to fully benefit from AI, the Pax8 Pulse also revealed.





Three Plays for Immediate Revenue

For MSPs ready to make the transition, the report outlines a six-play strategy. Three plays offer the shortest path to revenue:

The AI Governance Audit : Surfacing shadow AI inside existing client environments and establishing policy frameworks before incidents occur.

: Surfacing shadow AI inside existing client environments and establishing policy frameworks before incidents occur. Vertical Playbooks Over Horizontal Platforms : Packaged, industry-specific agent workflows that move from pilot to production quickly through defined scope, guardrails, and rollout timelines.

: Packaged, industry-specific agent workflows that move from pilot to production quickly through defined scope, guardrails, and rollout timelines. Operations-first Agent Deployment: Launching agents in back-office functions first, where digital infrastructure already exists, then expanding once data and trust are established.





A Companion View for Technology Vendors: Navigating the Agentic Workforce

Pax8 is simultaneously releasing From Customer Zero to Customer One: The Vendor’s Playbook for the Agentic Workforce Era at Beyond 2026. The companion report examines the same market inflection from the supply side, documenting the formation of a $6 trillion digital labor market at the intersection of agentic AI and the global business economy. It introduces the Customer Zero to Customer One Framework, instructing vendors on how to operationalize agentic solutions internally before guiding customers through the transition.

Together, the two reports provide a complete view of channel transformation across vendor, MIP, SMB, and the Pax8 Marketplace, connecting them all.

To read the full report and learn more about Pax8, visit www.pax8.com/en-us/reports/.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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Sources

Media Contact: David Stephan

PR Manager

dstephan@pax8.com