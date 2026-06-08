Pax8 Launches Managed Intelligence Solutions to Help Partners Monetize AI and Deliver Real Outcomes for Their Clients

SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), unveiled new Managed Intelligence solutions at Beyond 2026, introducing tools and services that help partners solve their clients’ real-world challenges with AI and turn that work into a repeatable, growing part of their business.

The new Managed Intelligence Provider (MIP) Program and Managed Intelligence Services (MIS) give partners a clear path to deliver outcome-driven AI transformation, whether they’re building their MIP capability or leveraging Pax8 Professional Services experts to execute.

Together with the Pax8 Agent Store, these solutions enable partners to step into the role of trusted Managed Intelligence Providers, helping their clients navigate and succeed in the AI era.

“The partner who makes AI work for their clients wins,” said Craig Donovan, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “Right now, most of the market is stuck talking about AI or just reselling it. With the Managed Intelligence Provider Program and Managed Intelligence Services, we’re giving partners a way to run and scale their business around it.”

The urgency is real. Pax8 research found that 62% of SMBs say AI will be required for competitiveness, and 74% believe it helps them compete with larger firms. But adoption is outpacing execution. Nearly nine in ten small businesses are already using or experimenting with AI, yet most lack a strategy to turn that into real results – creating a growing gap between intent and impact – and opening the door for partners to step in.

That’s the role Pax8 is enabling. The Managed Intelligence model gives partners a clear way to move beyond selling technology and instead deliver outcomes their clients can see, measure, and act on – before problems scale with the business.

Agent Store Delivers Proven AI Tools for SMB Outcomes

The Pax8 Agent Store is the entry point to the MIP Program and Managed Intelligence Services. Built for SMB outcomes, it gives partners access to SMB-ready solutions such as Microsoft 365 Copilot Business, ConnectWise Sidekick, and Rewst RoboRewsty. Every solution is designed for the channel, provisioned through the trusted Pax8 Marketplace, and meets the standards that partners expect from Pax8, including transparent pricing and simplified billing. Through the Agent Store, partners can adopt AI faster and lead their clients with greater confidence.

MIP Program Provides Repeatable Framework for Managed Intelligence Practice Development

While 78% of SMBs using AI call it a game-changer, 95% of organizations report zero ROI, highlighting a critical gap between adoption and execution. Pax8 built the MIP Program to close that gap for partners and the SMBs they serve. The new program gives MSPs a structured path to evolve their business into managing intelligence and turning agentic opportunities into recurring revenue.

Following an AI maturity assessment, teams begin a role-based enablement journey—learning a practical operating model for identifying opportunities and deploying agentic solutions. Upon completion, partners gain a repeatable framework and a clear starting point for delivering managed intelligence and driving measurable outcomes.

Managed Intelligence Services (MIS): Expert-Led AI Transformation Available Now

With Managed Intelligence Services, partners can capture demand and act on AI opportunities immediately. Led by Pax8 Professional Services experts, MIS delivers outcome-priced, sellable services, either alongside the partner or as a white-labeled extension of their team. Partners maintain the client relationship and revenue, while Pax8 provides the technical depth to execute.

Four services are available at launch:

Copilot Readiness Assessment : A focused evaluation of a customer’s Microsoft 365 tenant to assess Copilot adoption readiness

: A focused evaluation of a customer’s Microsoft 365 tenant to assess Copilot adoption readiness Transformation Discovery Assessment Agent : AI-augmented discovery to help partners run consistent, high-quality transformation conversations

: AI-augmented discovery to help partners run consistent, high-quality transformation conversations Workflow Automation and Agent Builds : bespoke design and delivery of intelligent workflows and AI agents, tailored to each customer’s unique business needs

: bespoke design and delivery of intelligent workflows and AI agents, tailored to each customer’s unique business needs Microsoft 365 Data Protection: identify, classify and protect sensitive data across Microsoft 365 using Microsoft Purview Information Protection and Data Loss Prevention





“The level of insight [Managed Intelligence Services] delivers is what we’d normally only achieve after several hours of in-person workshops,” said Chris Pottrell, Managing Director at Pax8 partner, Nebula IT. “By automating that discovery and capturing more honest, individual input, it gives us a clearer, more objective starting point. That not only shortens the sales cycle, but also helps us move faster into real transformation conversations, supporting our customers on their journey to becoming a Frontier firm.”

Continued Innovation

Pax8’s product roadmap includes several advancements that will further expand the functionality available to partners for monetizing AI quickly and efficiently. Pax8's Agent Gateway is purpose built for MSPs, giving them the ability to govern every agent their clients run through a single gateway: its identity, model and tool calls, and tokens. The Agent Gateway will be purpose-built for the channel and designed around how partners operate. With multi-tenant isolation already established through existing governance, partners can run AI across hundreds of clients, each with their own budgets, keys, and consumption. They have full transparency into client spending so they can set appropriate margins, budgets, and caps. And through Pax8’s strategic partnerships with leading AI providers and aggregated demand, partners benefit from attractive terms typically reserved for large enterprises. The gateway will also provision frontier and open-source models, automatically matching the right model to each task.

In addition to the Agent Gateway, Pax8 will provide a new agent orchestration and commercialization platform for partners to build an agent once and deploy it across their entire client base. Leveraging the existing Pax8 Marketplace, login, and billing parameters, each client is isolated in its own secure tenant. The platform meters and attributes consumption per client, so partners earn revenue on the agent and on the consumption it drives. The gateway is currently in preview with broader availability expected later this year, and the agent platform is entering closed beta in Q4.

Beyond 2026 attendees now have access to the Agent Store, MIP Program, and Managed Intelligence Services, with general availability planned for July.

To learn more about Pax8, visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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Media Contact:

David Stephan

PR Manager

dstephan@pax8.com