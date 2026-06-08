























Company Announcement No 29/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37







AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com















8 June 2026

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 23

On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement



633,000



335,114,330.00 01 June 2026

02 June 2026

03 June 2026

04 June 2026

05 June 2026 (Constitution Day) 11,000

22,000

22,000

20,000

- 530.29

516.54

509.43

511.24



5,833,190.00

11,363,880.00

11,207,460.00

10,224,800.00

- Total over week 23 75,000 38,629,330.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



708,000



373,743,660.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 708,420 own shares, equal to 0.80% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment