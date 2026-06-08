PopUp Bagels® Officially Debuts in South Carolina





CHARLESTON, S.C., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels , the “Not Famous but Known®” bagel brand known for its hot, whole bagels served fresh from the oven, is officially entering South Carolina with its first location set to open in Charleston. The debut marks the beginning of a broader expansion with more than five additional locations planned across the state.

PopUp Bagels is redefining a category long rooted in tradition. By focusing on doing one thing exceptionally well, the brand serves hot, whole bagels straight from the oven, never sliced, never toasted, designed to be torn apart and dipped into schmear. This distinctive approach has sparked a new kind of morning ritual for bagel lovers everywhere: Grip, Rip and Dip®. Since its debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has grown from a backyard window concept founded by Adam Goldberg into a defining force in modern bagel culture. The brand’s South Carolina expansion brings its signature dipping style, weekly schmear drops, and curated collaborations to Charleston.

The South Carolina expansion is being led in partnership with Charleston-based operator Braxton DeCamp, of Palmedough, bringing a local perspective to PopUp Bagels’ growth throughout the state. The partnership reflects the brand’s focus on building shops with operators who understand and have a close connection with the communities they serve, beginning with Charleston’s evolving food scene.

"As a South Carolina native, bringing PopUp Bagels to my home state represents a personal milestone," said Braxton DeCamp, PopUp Bagels Partner and Owner of Palmedough. "I discovered the brand while living in New York City and immediately knew there was something special about the energy and community it created. Charleston felt like the perfect place to introduce the experience to the Southeast, and we look forward to building a meaningful presence across the state."

“We’re excited to become part of the local community by serving our fresh, hot bagels and creating a welcoming neighborhood gathering place that adds to Charleston’s vibrant culture,” said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels. “We’ve always admired the warmth and energy that Charleston is known for, and it’s with great pleasure that we’re joining such a special community.”

Each South Carolina shop will offer walk-in ordering, advance pickup, and catering, while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: serving high-quality bagels hot from the oven and designed to be shared.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

About Palmedough

The team behind PopUp Bagels’ South Carolina expansion is led by Braxton DeCamp, a Charleston-area native and second-generation franchise operator. Together, the DeCamp and Cornish families bring more than 30 years of multi-unit franchise experience and, as of 2026, are the longest-tenured Papa Johns franchisees in the Southeast. Braxton first discovered PopUp Bagels while living in New York City, where he saw the brand evolve from a pandemic-era backyard concept into one of the country’s most buzzed-about food brands. Inspired by that early exposure and a conviction in backing breakout concepts from the ground floor, the team selected downtown Charleston for its flagship South Carolina location, with more than five locations planned statewide and additional expansion opportunities already on the horizon, including Greenville and Mount Pleasant.

Contact:

Madeline Steinberg - madeline@popupbagels.com

M18PR - popupbagels@m18pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8c3c5b0-3d4f-427a-91dd-4609698d0f98