Ridgepost Capital to Participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference

DALLAS, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (NYSE: RPC), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Luke Sarsfield, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the Events section of Ridgepost Capital’s investor relations website at ir.ridgepostcapital.com/events. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be made available on the same page by the end of the day.

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $45 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com.

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:

info@ridgepostcapital.com

Ridgepost Capital Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson

Taylor Donahue

pro-ridgepost@prosek.com