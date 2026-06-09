Rapid Nutrition Featured on CNBC Discussing Key Trends Shaping the Future of Consumer Wellness

LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions, advises that CEO Simon St Ledger was featured on CNBC discussing GLP-1 weight loss trends, clinically backed nutrition, preventative health and the future of consumer wellness.

View the CNBC Interview

CNBC is one of the world’s leading business news networks, reaching a global audience of investors, business leaders and consumers.

The interview explored how the rapid adoption of GLP-1 weight loss medications is reshaping the global conversation around weight management, increasing focus on complementary areas including muscle preservation, nutritional adequacy, behavioural change and long-term health outcomes.

The discussion also highlighted Rapid Nutrition’s participation in the ongoing U.S.–Australia TOPS (The Osteoarthritis Prevention Study), a major clinical study examining structured lifestyle interventions and nutrition in women over 50. Management believes the growing convergence of weight management, healthy ageing, mobility and preventative health represents a significant long-term opportunity across consumer wellness markets.

The TOPS study forms part of the Company’s broader clinically aligned wellness strategy, including its flagship SystemLS platform, which focuses on sustainable weight management, protein-supported nutrition and long-term lifestyle engagement.

The interview also provided insight into Rapid Nutrition’s broader HealthTech strategy, which combines clinical research, digital engagement, artificial intelligence, personalised wellness support and retail distribution into an integrated consumer wellness ecosystem designed to support individuals throughout their health journey.

Commenting during the interview, Simon St Ledger stated:

“The real opportunity is not more information, but helping people act on it in a practical and consistent way.”

Mr St Ledger added:

“The next phase of health is not reactive — it is guided in real time.”

— Simon St Ledger, CEO, Rapid Nutrition PLC

The full CNBC interview is available via the Company’s website and investor relations channels. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to visit www.rnplc.com for further updates.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

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+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

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