Launch of the second stage of Magnolijas residential project (Riga, Latvia)

SIA Merko Mājas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the second stage of Magnolijas residential project in Pārdaugava area in Riga. One three-storey building with 61 apartments at Skrines st. 10 will be completed in the summer of 2027.

Magnolijas (magnolijas.merkomajas.lv) residential building will have energy class A rating. The size of the apartments ranges between 42 to 104 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 2,646 to 3,082 euros.

The residential development is located in the quiet and peaceful Sampeteris, which now stands out for its low-rise buildings, lovely mansions and well-kept gardens. The development will have outdoor parking spaces, a children’s playground, outdoor gym, and a bicycle stand. Fenced yard together with security cameras will provide privacy and additional security for apartment owners. All apartments will feature spacious balconies and high-rise ceilings in the living rooms. The building will also include shared storage rooms and a common lounge for hosting guests and spending leisure time.

SIA Merko Mājas (merkomajas.lv) is a recognised Latvian residential developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of development: planning, design, construction, sales, and warranty service.

Additional information: Mr. Roberts Rēboks, Board member of SIA Merko Mājas, phone: +371 2806 1061.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group’s revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.

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