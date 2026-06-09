Guggenheim Securities Hires Ross Board to Expand Energy, Power & Energy Transition Investment Banking in Europe

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Ross Board will join the firm as a Managing Director in its Energy, Power & Energy Transition Investment Banking practice based in London, where he will focus on advising companies in the power, renewables, and infrastructure sectors. He will commence work at Guggenheim in September.

Mr. Board will join Guggenheim with approximately 15 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining Guggenheim, he served as a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, where he spearheaded the company’s coverage in the solar, battery storage, flexible generation, trading, and related renewable energy sectors. Prior to joining RBC Capital Markets, Mr. Board worked at KPMG as an Associate Director, where he focused on advising European clients in the renewable energy sector.

“We are excited to welcome Ross to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Ross’s extensive industry knowledge and experience as a leading advisor to clients across the power and renewables sectors make him a critical addition to our growing London office. We look forward to Ross’s success at the firm.”

Mr. Board received his master’s degree in finance from London Business School and his MBA from Warwick Business School.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

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