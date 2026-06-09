HI-VIEW REPORTS PORPHYRY POTENTIAL AT DEPTH AHEAD OF 2026 TOODOGGONE FIELD PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXLD; OTCQB: GXLDF; FSE: B630) announces that, following an internal technical review of the newly discovered parallel copper-silver-gold zone at its Golden Stranger project in the Toodoggone district, the Company believes there is strong potential for a covered undiscovered porphyry copper system associated to porphyry-style mineralization at surface. The 2025 rock sampling program at the Copper Zone, 500 m east of the Golden Stranger trend, returned exceptional grades including values of up to 37.2% copper, 1,400 g/t silver, and 2.42 g/t gold.

Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View commented: “The discovery of this new zone is an encouraging result heading into our 2026 exploration season. It has confirmed our confidence in the Golden Stranger property and solidified it as a high-priority epithermal target with the possibility of a deep undiscovered porphyry system. We are excited to advance this target and expects to provide further updates as the 2026 season gets underway.”

Nader Mostaghimi, VP of Exploration of Hi-View commented: “Finding a new parallel zone with this calibre of copper-silver-gold mineralization tells us the Golden Stranger system is potentially larger and more structurally complex than previously recognized. The 2026 field season will be focused on connecting the dots between these two zones and systematically expanding our understanding of the full extent of this system.”

In 2025, Hi-View completed targeted exploration program at the Golden Stranger Property which included a ground magnetics and VLF (very low frequency) survey, an IP (induced polarization) survey, rock sampling, soils sampling, re-logging of historical core and geological mapping. The Company collected 66 rock samples from limited rock exposure on the property and discovered a significant new mineralized zone consisting of several quartz and carbonate veins with strong copper, silver and gold mineralization (Figure 1).

The new Copper Zone consists of outcrop and talus with mineralization occurring for approximately 330m strike length and 70m width, exposed on steeper terrain located to the east of the historically drilled Golden Stranger showing (Figure 2). Table 1 shows rock assay highlights from the 2025 rock sampling program at Golden Stranger.





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Table 1. 2025 Golden Stranger Rock Highlights

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Figure 2. Sample B100210: bornite-chalcocite vein cut by later quartz-pink carbonate vein from the new copper zone containing 0.55 g/t Au, 477 g/t Ag and 3.32% Cu. In proximity to vein sample F0031964 (not shown) comprising a similar chalcocite-bornite vein with 0.82 g/t Au, 1400 g/t Ag, and 37.2% Cu. These north-trending, steeply (70º) east-dipping sulphide veins cross-cut hematized andesite.

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Figure 3. 2025 Golden Stranger Rock and Soil Highlights on Ground Magnetics, showing new zone with strong copper and silver mineralization, which appears to be parallel to the historical Golden Stranger showing, based on field measurements and ground magnetics.

The discovery of this new parallel copper-silver-gold zone at the Golden Stranger Property further defines our target zones and strengthens the overall exploration thesis. The size of the mineralized system, combined with its strong grades and apparent structural relationship to the historical Golden Stranger showing, suggests meaningful upside to our epithermal target and suggests porphyry potential at depth. With these results in hand, the Company is well-positioned to execute a focused and impactful 2026 exploration season on the Golden Stranger property that includes additional IP surveys to delineate the source of the copper-silver-gold mineralization.

Investor Awareness

Engaged with Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd, which operates Mining.com.au is Australia’s leading Mining News platform, reaching over 100,000 engaged readers monthly. Known for its dynamic coverage and leading video content, Mining.com.au provides unparalleled visibility to mining companies through premium sponsored content, announcement highlights, and exclusive features – all optimized for maximum search impact. The platform serves as a powerful channel for companies to connect with investors, industry leaders, and stakeholders across Australia. Christopher Norris is the owner of Mining.com.au and based. The agreement commenced on June 1, 2026, and has an initial term of six (6) months with a subscription fee of CAD $3,900 per month. Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd currently holds no securities in the Company. Contact info@mining.com.au of Surfers Paradise, QLD 4217, Australia.

Qualified Person’s Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nader Mostaghimi, P.Geo., VP of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company’s 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,910 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project — all designated as high-priority targets. Additional assets in the portfolio include the Nub and Saunders properties, while the Northern Claims and Harmon Peak remain under active option agreements. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View’s website or review the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“ R. Nick Horsley ”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley – CEO

Email: info@hiviewresources.com

Telephone: (604) 343-4337

Website: www.hiviewgold.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceed therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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