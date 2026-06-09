Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Rises to Number 123 on 2026 Fortune 500 List

MEDFORD, Ore., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced that it ranked No. 123 on the 2026 Fortune 500 list and remained the top-ranked company in automotive retail. Published annually, the Fortune 500 list ranks the largest U.S. companies by total revenue.

Since first appearing on the Fortune 500 in 2015 at No. 482, Lithia & Driveway has advanced more than 350 positions, reflecting more than a decade of growth driven by organic initiatives, strategic acquisitions, digital innovation, and operational discipline. The company has continued to expand its omnichannel automotive retail platform across its dealership and mobility ecosystem.

“As we continue to strengthen our position among the nation’s largest companies, this recognition reflects the dedication of our team members and the strength of our diversified strategy,” said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. “Our focus remains on delivering value for customers and shareholders through disciplined execution and continued growth.”

Lithia & Driveway operates the world’s largest automotive retail network, integrating vehicle sales, financing, service, and digital retail capabilities. The company’s scale and operating model support continued market share gains within a dynamic automotive environment.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer making Auto Done Easy by providing simple, transparent, and convenient experiences throughout the ownership lifecycle. LAD helps customers take care of any vehicle need through a comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. Celebrating 80 years in business in 2026, LAD consistently delivers profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Its highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides LAD with the flexibility and scale to pursue its vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

The 80th Celebration

https://www.lithiadriveway.com/80-years

Connect with Us!

All Cars: https://www.lithia.com

Driveway.com (Buy, sell, trade, or finance entirely online): https://www.driveway.com

GreenCars (All things sustainable vehicles): https://www.greencars.com

DFC (Auto Financing): https://www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Investor Relations: https://investors.lithiadriveway.com/

Careers: https://www.lithiacareers.com

Lithia & Driveway on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/lithiamotors/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/driveway_hq/

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/lithiaanddriveway/

https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on X

https://x.com/lithiadriveway

https://x.com/DrivewayHQ

https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/

Lithia & Driveway on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@LithiaDriveway