Revenium Launches AI Insights to Pinpoint and Rank Where Agentic AI Spend is Wasted

HERNDON, Va., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenium , the AI Economic Control System , today launched AI Insights , which analyzes a company’s AI usage and returns a ranked list of optimization recommendations tied to the dollars that would be recovered. The solution shows enterprises where their budget is going to waste and what they can change, with every finding linked to the exact transactions that triggered it.

“Enterprises scaling AI agents in production generate enormous volumes of usage data, but almost all of it goes unread,” said John D’Emic, CTO, Revenium. “The teams who could act on that data are stretched thin, and raw dashboards rarely point to a helpful remediation. Patterns that quietly drain budgets, like an outdated model still running in production or a retry loop billing the same prompt several times, are scattered across transactions that nobody scans end to end. AI Insights closes this analysis gap by handing you a prioritized punch list of what to fix first and what the impact will be.”

In customer beta testing , AI Insights found significant waste that had previously gone undetected. In one environment, a group of agents was passing requests back and forth an average of 13 times per execution, creating a costly circular dependency. In another, an agent was still running on an older, more expensive model, where a recommended migration cut token pricing by 67%. A third finding traced a 40% higher failure rate on one model provider versus another for the same workflow, accounting for thousands of dollars a month in failed executions that a routing change could reduce.

AI Insights runs a company’s transaction history through Revenium’s AI Recommendations Engine, a multi-stage pipeline of detectors that looks across dozens of dimensions of usage, and returns a list of cost-reducing recommendations. Each recommendation is grounded in real transactions and ordered by monthly savings, with a specific suggested action and a link to the transactions behind it. The engine handles the detection and the ranking, and an engineer decides what to act on and makes the change.

“The agents enterprises are putting into production either already are, or soon will be, outrunning anyone’s ability to watch them by hand,” said John Rowell, CEO, Revenium. “A company running ten agents can still eyeball the bill, but push that to a thousand and the waste compounds faster than any team can chase it down, and that is the wall most AI programs are about to hit. AI Insights is the difference between knowing your AI is expensive and actually understanding what you can do about it.”





AI Insights builds on the rest of Revenium’s AI Economic Control System. Tool Registry , released in March, gave enterprises full-stack visibility into what AI agents spend, including the external API calls and human review steps that token-based monitoring misses. With AI Outcomes , that spend got tied to business results and ROI at the workflow level. AI Insights works on top of both, finding the waste in production and attaching a recoverable dollar figure to it.

Revenium is also releasing the general availability of several other capabilities today:

Cost Controls : Real-time hard spend limits that block budget-breaking calls before the money is spent, with a preview mode for safe rollout and alerts routed through Slack and webhooks.

Real-time hard spend limits that block budget-breaking calls before the money is spent, with a preview mode for safe rollout and alerts routed through Slack and webhooks. AI coding productivity analytics: Per-developer views that tie AI-assisted work to the pull requests that actually shipped, giving engineering leaders a defensible number for coding-assistant ROI.

Per-developer views that tie AI-assisted work to the pull requests that actually shipped, giving engineering leaders a defensible number for coding-assistant ROI. Net AI spend with provider credits: Spend views that account for AWS Bedrock and GCP Vertex credits, so Revenium dashboards match the cloud bill finance actually pays.

Spend views that account for AWS Bedrock and GCP Vertex credits, so Revenium dashboards match the cloud bill finance actually pays. Faster onboarding: Agent-powered onboarding and CLI that instrument an AI application in a single session, cutting time-to-first-data from days to under an hour.

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About Revenium

Revenium is the AI Economic Control System, a platform that captures every AI transaction, attributes cost to the customer, feature, agent, and workflow that triggered it, and enforces economic boundaries in real time. Built by leaders who previously scaled and exited enterprise infrastructure platforms including RightScale (acquired by Flexera), MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce), and OpSource (acquired by NTT), Revenium is backed by Two Bear Capital and WestWave Capital.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4df5ae0-e58e-405c-8aab-36adc5a33fb8