Ridgepost Capital Announces Appointment of Vice President, Investor Relations

DALLAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE: RPC), today announced that Brian McKenna will join the firm as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective June 15, 2026.

Brian brings extensive experience across equity research and the alternative asset management industry. Most recently, he served as a senior research analyst and managing director covering the alternative asset managers and business development companies (BDCs), a part of the market he’s covered for over a decade.

In his new role, Brian will be responsible for leading Ridgepost Capital’s investor relations strategy, strengthening relationships with institutional investors, and enhancing communication across the firm’s global investor base. He will also oversee the firm’s press and media engagement, including the development of press releases and the coordination of press and media interactions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Ridgepost,” said Luke Sarsfield, Ridgepost Capital Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His deep industry knowledge, strong analytical background, and extensive network within the institutional investor community will be a valuable addition as we continue to grow.”

Prior to joining Ridgepost, Brian spent 12+ years in equity research covering a broad set of sub-sectors within financial services. He regularly engaged with institutional investors across both equity and fixed income markets, frequently received broker votes, while he built an expansive network of relationships across the industry.

Brian earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from St. Bonaventure University and holds multiple FINRA licenses.

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $45 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com.

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:

info@ridgepostcapital.com

Ridgepost Capital Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson

Taylor Donahue

pro-ridgepost@prosek.com