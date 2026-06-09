Cineplex Reports Highest May Box Office since 2019

TORONTO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada’s leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $60.5 million for May 2026, delivering its highest May box office since 2019.

Period 2025 Box Office (i) 2026 Box Office (i) 2026 as a Percentage of 2025 April $51,375

$60,012

117%

May $55,331

$60,450

109%

Q2 to date $106,706

$120,462

113%

(i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.



Cineplex’s May performance was driven by a compelling and diverse film slate, resulting in strong audience engagement, with notable strength among younger moviegoers. Top performing films reflected a balance of franchise and original content, and included The Devil Wears Prada 2, Michael (continuing from April), Obsession, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Backrooms.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened the month of May in style, surpassing the original film’s total domestic box office within its first ten days and driving premium engagement, particularly in VIP Cinemas. Michael, distributed by Cineplex Pictures, continues to perform exceptionally well and has become the highest grossing music biopic of all time, surpassing $300 million at the domestic box office. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu demonstrates the successful evolution of a streaming-based franchise into a major theatrical event. The film opened strongly and has generated approximately 66% of its box office from premium formats to date.

Horror films Obsession and Backrooms significantly exceeded expectations, demonstrating that audiences are responding to compelling content beyond traditional tentpole releases. Both films drew a significant portion of their audiences from the key under-25 demographic. Obsession has continued to build week after week, an uncommon achievement for wide releases, reinforcing the role the theatrical window plays in building audience demand. Popularized on YouTube, Backrooms, reflects the evolving pathways to theatrical distribution and the reciprocal relationship between digital platforms and the big screen.

Complementing strong box office performance, May represented the Company’s highest monthly concession spend per patron on record. Cineplex’s extensive food and beverage offerings, ranging from traditional theatre concessions to full in-theatre dining, continue to enhance the overall moviegoing experience.

Momentum has continued into June, with month-to-date box office up significantly compared to the prior year, supported by a strong start to the summer slate, including a franchise-record opening for Scary Movie.

“May’s performance reflects the strength of our content slate, sustained consumer demand for the theatrical experience, and our team’s continued focus on delivering premium, differentiated offerings,” said Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are seeing consistent momentum at the box office with consumers engaging across a well-balanced mix of titles, from major releases to mid-sized and smaller films across genres, reinforcing the importance of a steady and diverse release cadence. With major upcoming releases including Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl rounding out the second quarter, followed by Minions & Monsters and Moana, Cineplex is well positioned for a strong summer and an even stronger balance of the year.”

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and/or information in this news release (identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “forecast”, “objective” and “continue” (or the negative thereof)), and words and expressions of similar import, and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions made by Cineplex and is subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond Cineplex’s control. A comprehensive discussion of risks that may impact Cineplex can be found in Cineplex’s public reports and filings, including those described in Cineplex’s Annual Information Form (“AIF”), and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (“Annual MD&A”), which are both available under the Company’s profile on Sedar+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The foregoing list of factors that may affect future operations and results is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as actual operations and results may vary materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Cineplex does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investors:

Mahsa Rejali

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@Cineplex.com