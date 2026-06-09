LendSaaS Integrates AdvanceIQ.ai’s PortIQ to Deliver Live Portfolio Intelligence for SMB Lending

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvanceIQ.ai, an AI-powered risk and portfolio intelligence platform built for SMB lending and private credit, today announced the integration of its PortIQ portfolio analytics solution with LendSaaS, a leading origination and servicing platform for revenue-based financing (RBF) and merchant cash advance (MCA) originators. The integration brings real-time portfolio reporting and performance intelligence to LendSaaS customers — streamlining onboarding and setting the stage for deeper automation across the lending lifecycle.

PortIQ is AdvanceIQ.ai's portfolio monitoring and intelligence layer, built specifically for RBF originators and funders, delivering live visibility into portfolio health and profitability, performance trends and drivers, and institutional reporting and oversight. With PortIQ now integrated with LendSaaS, customers gain seamless onboarding and immediate access to institutional-grade portfolio intelligence — enabling customers to proactively manage risk, optimize capital deployment, and make more informed decisions across the portfolio.

The announcement follows the earlier integration of AdvanceIQ.ai's SMB RiskIQ (SRI), a proprietary risk scoring model purpose-built for the RBF market, with LendSaaS — which gave originators a faster, more confident underwriting foundation. Together, SRI and PortIQ form a closed-loop intelligence layer — underwriting decisions shaping portfolio outcomes, and portfolio outcomes sharpening future underwriting.

"SRI helps our customers filter opportunities and price risk with confidence. PortIQ closes the loop on the back end," said Tomo Matsuo, Founder and CEO of AdvanceIQ.ai. "Having both solutions integrated with LendSaaS means our shared customers now have an integrated intelligence foundation — and we're building toward a future where that foundation powers automated pricing and dynamic capital allocation."

"LendSaaS has always been focused on giving originators the tools they need across the entire deal cycle," said Josh Carcione, Owner and Founder of LendSaaS. "Adding PortIQ alongside SRI means our customers now have a true intelligence layer built into the platform — and we're excited about what comes next as these two solutions work together."

The integration is available now, and for LendSaaS customers looking to unlock AI-powered reporting and analytics from their portfolio data, PortIQ provides a purpose-built solution with onboarding streamlined through the existing LendSaaS environment.

About AdvanceIQ.ai AdvanceIQ.ai is an AI-powered risk and portfolio intelligence platform built for SMB lending and private credit. Its product suite — PortIQ, SMB RiskIQ (SRI), and ARIA (AdvanceIQ.ai Risk Intelligence Agent) — combines deep industry expertise with advanced analytics to deliver portfolio intelligence, risk scoring, and AI-driven insights that help originators and investors make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions. Learn more at www.advanceiq.ai .

About LendSaaS LendSaaS is a leading software solution in the MCA industry, known for its comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline and optimize the lending process. From origination to servicing, LendSaaS provides lenders with the technology they need to succeed in a competitive market. Learn more at www.lendsaas.com .

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