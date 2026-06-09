Measurabl Introduces a Faster, Lower-Cost Path to Reducing Building Energy Consumption By 10% Or More





SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy costs are rising across commercial real estate, with U.S. prices increasing 7% last year, roughly double the rate of inflation.1 At the same time, up to 30% of building energy use is estimated to be wasted.2

Today, Measurabl is making it faster and more affordable to improve building performance and capture savings through direct utility data feeds into Optimize . The solution helps owners improve asset performance, reduce operating costs, and manage energy, water, and carbon more effectively. Optimize has helped customers reduce energy costs by 10% or more, translating into millions in avoided operating expenses across their portfolios.

Until now, owners typically needed to install on-site hardware, such as meters, submeters, gateways, and IoT sensors, to gain access to granular utility data needed to identify waste and inefficiencies, a process that often required significant upfront investment and could take months to deploy.

Optimize now connects directly to utility interval data feeds from more than 85 utility providers across the U.S. and Canada through integrations with Arcadia and Smart Meter Texas, with no hardware installation required. Deployment can happen in as little as one week with no upfront capital investment, while capturing up to 12 months of historical usage to establish a performance baseline.

“Rising energy costs are impacting every part of building operations, while higher capital costs and growing pressure on asset performance are forcing owners to look more closely at avoidable operating spend,” said Dan Lake, Director, Building Optimization at Measurabl. “Reducing avoidable energy waste is becoming a direct lever for NOI preservation and asset value. This enhancement to Optimize gives owners a faster, lower-friction way to identify inefficiencies earlier, act sooner, and improve NOI across more of their portfolio.”

How Optimize Cuts Costs

Traditional utility bills show what a building consumes over the course of a month, but not when waste, equipment issues, or abnormal operating patterns occurred. Optimize uses interval data — utility usage captured at 5–15 minute intervals — to help engineers and operators identify inefficiencies proactively.

It allows users to:

Catch issues early before they become costly, such as faulty sensors, HVAC systems running outside operating hours, or unexpected utility spikes

early before they become costly, such as faulty sensors, HVAC systems running outside operating hours, or unexpected utility spikes Identify i nefficient operating patterns across HVAC, lighting, and connected building systems

nefficient operating patterns across HVAC, lighting, and connected building systems Prioritize actions that reduce utility spend, improve building performance, and increase NOI



A Flexible Path to Energy Optimization

Optimize is designed to meet real estate teams where they are and scale as operational needs grow. Because every portfolio is different, customers often use a mix of approaches across individual buildings depending on operational complexity, data availability, asset type, and investment priorities.

There are 3 key entry points:

1. Start with Utility Data Integration - No Hardware Required: Begin with 15-minute interval utility data, updated daily where supported by the utility provider. The interval data shows how energy use changes throughout the day compared to historical data, helping teams spot patterns, after-hours usage, and savings opportunities.

2. Add Real-Time Visibility With Hardware for On-Site Meter Data: Hardware enables real-time visibility, more granular monitoring across buildings, floors, and tenant spaces, and broader utility coverage beyond utility integrations alone. This view helps teams identify inefficiencies within minutes , such as one floor consuming significantly more energy than the rest of the building.

3. Get Full Visibility With Equipment-Level Data & Advanced Integrations: Add Building Automation System (BAS) integrations and IoT sensors connected to systems like HVAC, lighting, and other major equipment for deeper operational insight. This helps teams pinpoint the root causes of excess utility usage , demand charges, or operational inefficiencies, enabling more proactive building management while helping ensure tenant comfort.

Real-World Customer Results

The operational and financial impact is already being realized across commercial real estate portfolios using Optimize:

These savings can translate into significant value even at the individual building level. For example, consider a 500,000 sq ft office building carrying $3M in annual energy costs. With limited visibility into building performance, HVAC was running at full capacity despite lower occupancy, and peak demand charges were driving unnecessary spending. Using Optimize, the team aligned systems with actual occupancy, reduced peak demand usage, and targeted the highest-impact equipment. The result was a 10-15% reduction in energy costs, $300K-$450K in annual savings, and approximately $5M-$7.5M in asset value improvement at a 6% cap rate.

For organizations that want to understand where savings are achievable today, Measurabl offers custom Energy Savings Reports — building-by-building estimates modeled against actual portfolio data to identify optimization opportunities and prioritize the highest-impact assets.

Join Measurabl on June 23 for “How to Uncover Building-Level Energy Savings, Faster”, a live webinar on the new hardware-free path to Optimize.

Register here: https://hubs.ly/Q04jZtNW0

PRESS INQUIRIES:

Jack Whelan, Bloxspring

jack@bloxspring.com

press@measurabl.com

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering more than 1,000 organizations across 90+ countries—representing over $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 23 billion square feet of real estate on the platform, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at measurabl.com .