Microchip Announces the TimePictra® 12 Platform to Strengthen Synchronization Management for Critical Infrastructure

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces the release of the TimePictra® 12 platform, a major software upgrade to its synchronization management software designed to help critical infrastructure operators manage advanced timing architectures with greater visibility, automation and control. The new version delivers a redesigned graphical user interface (GUI), expanded automation capabilities and enhanced support for the latest high‑accuracy timing technologies.

As telecom, power, transportation, data center and other critical infrastructure networks evolve, operators are increasingly deploying more sophisticated synchronization architectures to improve resilience, reduce dependence on GNSS and maintain precise clock alignment across distributed environments. The TimePictra 12 platform addresses these requirements with enhanced capabilities for managing High-Accuracy Time Transfer (HA-TT) connections, monitoring GNSS observables using Microchip’s BlueSky™ technology and maintaining clock alignment using SkyWire™ technology.

The platform is also designed to strengthen GNSS visibility and resiliency by monitoring using BlueSky technology. By enabling centralized monitoring of GNSS-observables, the TimePictra 12 platform helps operators better understand GNSS conditions, identify anomalies and manage timing infrastructure in environments where GNSS availability, integrity and security are critical.

In addition, the TimePictra 12 platform supports the maintenance of clock alignment using SkyWire technology, helping operators preserve synchronization accuracy across distributed network elements. This capability is especially important as networks become more distributed, automated and dependent on precise phase and frequency alignment.

“Operators are looking for more than basic synchronization monitoring, they need tools that help them manage advanced timing architectures with confidence,” said Randy Brudzinski, corporate vice president of Microchip’s frequency and time systems business. “With the TimePictra 12 platform, Microchip is enabling customers to manage HA-TT connections, GNSS reception and dispersed clock alignment from a centralized platform designed for the next generation of critical infrastructure networks.”

The TimePictra 12 software suite introduces a refreshed user experience designed to simplify how operators interact with large, meshed synchronization environments. The modernized GUI makes it easier to view network relationships, identify issues and streamline ongoing management, helping reduce operational overhead for telecom, power, data center and other timing‑dependent sectors such as telecom, power, transportation, data centers and AI infrastructure.

To help minimize deployment challenges, the software is designed to accelerate network rollouts, upgrades and configuration activities. The TimePictra 12 platform supports up to 5,000 elements, more than double the network size of earlier versions, providing increased capacity for large-scale synchronization deployments.

The TimePictra 12 platform supports a broad range of Microchip’s synchronization products, including the TimeProvider® 4100, 4500 and 5000 grandmaster clocks, SSU-2000, TimeCesium® 4400 and 5071 products, Skywire technology and BlueSky GNSS Firewall. It enables centralized monitoring, configuration and management of these devices across critical infrastructure networks such as 5G, utilities, transportation, power substations, AI and datacenters.

Device compatibility may depend on software versions and licensing, so customers should consult official Microchip documentation for the latest supported products and configuration details. For more information about Microchip’s timing and synchronization solutions, visit the website.

Pricing and Availability

The TimePictra 12 platform is now available for purchase or as an upgrade. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.



Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. TimePictra, TimeCesium and TimeProvider are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. BlueSky and SkyWire are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:

Kim Dutton

480-792-4386

kim.dutton@microchip.com