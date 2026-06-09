Airia Named a Tech Innovator in the Gartner® Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in AI Agent Management Platforms

ATLANTA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the AI control plane for enterprise organizations, today announced it has been named one of three vendors profiled in Gartner's Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in AI Agent Management Platforms (May 2026). In our opinion, the report recognizes Airia for its impact on enterprise AI's most pressing operational challenges: shadow AI, agent sprawl, and uncontrolled inference costs.

Gartner identifies Airia as an innovator which we believe is rooted in Airia's independence from hyperscalers, model-agnostic governance controls, and active enforcement capabilities that meet the demands of today's regulatory landscape, including the EU AI Act.

"Enterprise AI has a control problem," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "Security teams can't see the AI being used across their organization. Finance teams can't predict what it's going to cost. And compliance teams can't prove it's being governed. We believe this recognition from Gartner validates what our customers already know: governance is what makes enterprise AI scale."

The organizations that win have AI they can see, control, and prove is working. Airia continuously secures and actively governs AI across an organization, so teams can move fast without losing control.

This Gartner profile marks over 50 independent analyst mentions for Airia, to us a signal of the growing urgency enterprises feel around AI governance.

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in AI Agent Management Platforms, Ethan Cai, Alfredo Ramirez IV, et al., May 27, 2026.

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About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com