Airia Extends AI Governance Across Claude Enterprise

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, an enterprise AI security and governance platform, today announced an integration with Claude's Compliance API that extends governance and security visibility for organizations using Claude Enterprise.

As AI agents take on more operational work across code, business tools and everyday decisions, the case for continuous visibility into their activity grows.

Airia already gives customers inline visibility into Claude Code and Cowork activity through its AI gateway. The Compliance API integration extends that same governance layer to Claude, evaluating conversations, uploaded files and projects for compliance out of band.

"Most of what happens between an employee and Claude never shows up in an activity log," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "Extending our guardrails and runbooks to Claude through the Compliance API means our customers get that same depth of visibility and response across every surface where Claude Enterprise shows up in their organization."

The integration lets Airia evaluate Claude activity against configurable guardrails and correlate it with Claude Code and Cowork activity in a single monitoring feed, giving security and compliance teams one place to review usage and investigate potential policy violations.

When a guardrail is triggered, Airia's runbooks can automate the response, with additional options available for more sensitive cases that call for manual review.

Key capabilities of the integration include:

Out-of-band evaluation of Claude conversations, uploaded files and projects against configurable guardrails

Detection of sensitive data, including PII, PHI, PCI and secrets, surfaced in conversation content

A single monitoring feed correlating activity across Claude Code, Cowork and Claude

Automated and on-demand runbooks that route violations to tools like Slack and ServiceNow, or trigger downstream identity actions

The integration is available now to customers using both Airia and Claude Enterprise. To learn more, visit airia.com.

About Airia:

Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing, and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance, and IT teams full visibility and control over every agent, model, and workflow. Named a Visionary in the 2026 AI Governance Magic Quadrant and trusted by 500+ enterprises. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Semrau

mckenziesemrau@airia.com