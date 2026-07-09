Airia Named in Forrester's Agentic Control Plane Solutions Landscape, Q2 2026

ATLANTA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, an enterprise agentic control plane company, announced its inclusion in The Agentic Control Plane Solutions Landscape, Q2 2026 by Forrester. The report identifies 33 vendors shaping how enterprises govern, monitor and control AI agents across fragmented technology environments.

Forrester defines the agentic control plane as "a common enterprise governance and control platform that sits above and across a heterogeneous estate of AI agents and agentic skills and applies a consistent envelope of oversight, governance, and controls so the agent portfolio can be managed consistently across platforms, vendors, and use cases."

The report highlights a critical enterprise challenge: Organizations significantly underestimate their AI footprint as agents proliferate through copilots, embedded SaaS features, departmental builds and shadow projects. According to Forrester, "Buyers can't govern agents they can't see," making discovery and inventory foundational to any governance strategy.

Airia's platform addresses this challenge by providing cross-runtime agent management, compliance and regulatory audit capabilities, and change risk management, the three extended use cases highlighted in Airia's Forrester profile. The company serves financial services, insurance, media, telecommunications and professional services organizations across North America and EMEA.

"Enterprises are deploying AI agents faster than they can govern them," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "This recognition from Forrester validates what we hear from customers daily: They need a unified control surface that spans their entire agent estate, not another siloed governance tool."

The Forrester report notes that enterprises will ultimately require governance layers independent of individual runtimes to provide consistent oversight across hyperscaler platforms, SaaS copilots, orchestration frameworks and custom builds.

For more information about Airia's agentic control plane, visit airia.com.

About Airia

Airia is an enterprise AI control platform built on four pillars: Discover, Secure, Govern and Optimize. The platform enables organizations to gain visibility into AI usage, enforce security policies, maintain compliance and maximize the value of AI investments. Learn more at airia.com.



Media Contact

McKenzie Semrau

mckenziesemrau@airia.com