Airia Launches Model Change Management to Eliminate AI Agent Downtime and Governance Gaps

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI security and governance platform, today announced Model Change Management, a proactive governance capability that protects organizations from the operational and compliance risks of AI model deprecations.

As enterprises scale their AI agent deployments, model providers regularly retire models with limited notice. When deprecated models power production agents, businesses face silent failures, broken workflows and compliance blind spots. Model Change Management addresses this challenge by providing early warnings, centralized visibility and streamlined migration tools, all within Airia's unified governance platform.

"Enterprises are deploying AI agents faster than ever, but most lack visibility into the models powering those agents until something breaks," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "Model Change Management transforms reactive firefighting into proactive governance, giving teams the runway and tools they need to maintain continuous AI operations."

The capability delivers value across three enterprise priorities:

Operational continuity: Administrators receive escalating alerts up to 90 days before a model retirement, with clear visibility into every affected agent. Bulk migration tools enable teams to update dozens of agents simultaneously, eliminating manual intervention and reducing downtime risk.

Audit-ready compliance: Every model replacement generates a complete version history, providing the documentation enterprises need for regulatory audits and internal governance reviews.

Scalable AI governance: As agent footprints grow, Model Change Management scales with them, ensuring no deprecated model usage falls through the cracks, regardless of how many agents or projects an organization manages.

To get started with AI governance, visit https://airia.com/request-demo/.

About Airia

Airia is an enterprise AI control platform built on four pillars: Discover, Secure, Govern and Optimize. The platform enables organizations to gain visibility into AI usage, enforce security policies, maintain compliance and maximize the value of AI investments. Learn more at airia.com.



Media Contact:

McKenzie Semrau

mckenziesemrau@airia.com