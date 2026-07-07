Airia Announces Enhanced Cost Optimization to Give Enterprises Real-Time Control Over AI Spend

ATLANTA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI control platform, today announced Enhanced Cost Optimization, a native budgeting capability that gives organizations real-time visibility into and enforcement over AI spending across providers, models, agents and teams.

As enterprises scale agentic AI, traditional cost controls have failed to keep pace. Unlike predictable per-seat licensing, token-based consumption compounds invisibly through retry loops, context window bloat, redundant tool calls and MCP overhead. Most organizations discover these costs only after receiving the invoice.

Airia's Enhanced Cost Optimization addresses this challenge by embedding financial governance directly into the AI execution path.

"Enterprise AI spend is spiraling out of control, and most teams don't find out until the invoice lands on someone's desk," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "We eliminate that bill shock entirely. Our expanded capabilities give organizations the controls to set budgets, catch runaway agents and stop overspending before it's too late."

Key capabilities include:

Granular spend attribution by user, team, project, gateway, agent and execution

Per-agent budgets that treat entire agent runs, spanning dozens of LLM calls and tool executions, as single budgeted units

Inline enforcement with hard and soft budget limits that block requests before costs are incurred

Live loop detection that catches runaway agents and spending spikes as they happen

Diagnostics that identify wasteful spending caused by model mismatches, context bloat and MCP manifest inflation

Native Claude cost monitoring with Sonnet and Opus cost breakdowns by team and workflow

Airia is the only platform that unifies AI discovery, security, governance and optimization while capturing cost data at the source without requiring additional integrations or creating data gaps.

Airia was also included as a Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Strategic Cost Management, 2026, recognizing the company's capabilities in helping enterprises govern and optimize AI spending.

About Airia

Airia is an enterprise AI control platform built on four pillars: Discover, Secure, Govern and Optimize. The platform enables organizations to gain visibility into AI usage, enforce security policies, maintain compliance and maximize the value of AI investments. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact

McKenzie Semrau

mckenziesemrau@airia.com