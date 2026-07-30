Airia Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Competitive Landscape: AI Governance Platforms Report

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, provider of the Airia AI Security and Governance platform, today announced its inclusion as a profiled vendor in the Gartner report, "Competitive Landscape: AI Governance Platforms."

The report examines a rapidly evolving and fragmented market as enterprises grapple with growing risk from embedded third-party AI and multisystem AI agents. Gartner notes that most vendors today address only fragments of the AI governance journey, underscoring the need for platforms that can offer centralized oversight across an organization's full AI footprint.

According to the report, Airia combines AI security, governance and orchestration into a single system, unifying policy-based governance with security capabilities such as its Agent Constraints engine, context-aware permissions and an MCP gateway. The report also highlights Airia's runtime inspection capabilities for detecting data leakage and prompt injections, its automated goal-based red teaming and its dynamic routing engine for managing model failovers.

"We believe our inclusion in this Gartner report reflects the urgency organizations feel to gain centralized visibility and control over their AI ecosystems, wherever and however that AI shows up," said Kevin Kiley, chief executive officer of Airia. "As agentic AI adoption accelerates, we remain committed to giving enterprises a model-agnostic, independent layer of oversight so they aren't locked into any single hosting provider's approach to safety and compliance."

The report describes Airia's strategy as centered on independence and a model-agnostic approach, helping enterprises avoid reliance on any single AI hosting provider.

Airia primarily serves large, global enterprise organizations navigating varied regulatory and security requirements, and differentiates commercially through competitive pricing and flexible contract terms that avoid mandatory long-term commitments.

Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Airia Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance, and IT teams full visibility and control over every agent, model, and workflow. Named a Visionary in the 2026 AI Governance Magic Quadrant and trusted by more than 500 enterprises. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact: McKenzie Semrau mckenziesemrau@airia.com