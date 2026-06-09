Amaero to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026

MCDONALD, Tenn., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTCX:AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing, and a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing, announced today that management will participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026 on June 23 and 24, 2026.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, will deliver a virtual investor presentation on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:00am ET and will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 24th. To access the live webcast, please click here, The live webcast and subsequent replay of Amaero’s presentation will also be available on the Company’s investor website here.

To learn more about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Amaero, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Ltd

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com



Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us





About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTCX:AMROF) is an dual listed ASX and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

Disclaimer

Amaero makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfillment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward looking statements in this announcement reflect expectations held as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Amaero disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update any forward-looking statements, or discussion of future financial prospects, whether as a result of new information or of future events.