Veeco Receives Follow-On Order for Nanosecond Annealing System; Expands Evaluation Activity

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that a leading logic customer has placed a follow-on order for its Nanosecond Annealing System (NSA500™) after accepting the company’s evaluation tool. Veeco also shipped an NSA500 system to a third advanced logic customer for evaluation.

The customer’s evaluation tool met performance and process requirements for advanced logic applications, leading to acceptance and a follow-on order. The additional shipment further demonstrates growing customer confidence in Veeco’s NSA500 system for advanced node manufacturing.

Veeco’s NSA500 system delivers precise, ultra-fast thermal processing with nanosecond-scale dwell times and high peak temperatures. These capabilities enable improved device performance, tighter process control, and compatibility with advanced transistor architectures, stacked devices and other applications where conventional annealing approaches face increasing limitations.

“We are encouraged by the increasing level of customer engagement across logic and memory markets as customers evaluate solutions for next-generation device architectures,” said Thirumal Thanigaivelan, Senior Vice President, Veeco Instruments Inc. “As semiconductor devices continue to scale and adopt more complex 3D structures, laser annealing is becoming increasingly important due to its ability to perform anneals with low thermal budgets while maintaining excellent activation and material performance. These technology inflections, combined with secular growth in the semiconductor industry, are driving demand for advanced process solutions like NSA500.”

We expect the follow-on order from the successful evaluation to be shipped in the second half of 2026. Additionally, the most recent evaluation to the third advanced logic customer is expected to be completed in 2027 with potential for initial high-volume manufacturing orders. These developments highlight growing momentum for Veeco’s NSA500 platform and its broader adoption potential in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investor Relations: Alex Delacroix | (516) 528 1020 | adelacroix@veeco.com

Media: Brenden Wright | (410) 984-2610 | bwright@veeco.com