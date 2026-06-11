Ennostar Qualifies Veeco’s New LUMINA®+ MOCVD System for Advanced Product Applications

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO), a global leader in compound semiconductor process equipment, today announced the first commercial acceptance and qualification of its LUMINA+ metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) system by Ennostar Corporation, a leader in optoelectronic semiconductors. The order sets a new benchmark for high-volume arsenide and phosphide (As/P) production.

“We see LUMINA+ as a game-changer for the fast-growing As/P market,” said Anil Vijayendran, Vice President of MOCVD Product Line Management at Veeco. “It’s validation by an industry expert like Ennostar that effectively positions Veeco as a leader in enabling advanced optoelectronic devices. We’re excited to offer this platform to the industry, combining our proven TurboDisc® technology with breakthrough productivity.”

With an evaluation process that began in late 2025 at its Taiwan facilities, the LUMINA+ system is now qualified for production, demonstrating unprecedented speed of product qualification and capacity scalability. Ennostar will deploy the tool in high-volume production of high-end optoelectronic devices. With the largest-capacity reactor in the industry, and high throughput, the system is engineered to meet customers’ stringent performance requirements with improved process efficiency.

According to industry analyst firm Yole Intelligence, the market for microLED display panels will reach nearly $7 billion by 2032, a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87%, driven predominantly by augmented/mixed/virtual reality and television displays. By combining scale with precision, the LUMINA+ system aligns with the compound semiconductor industry’s roadmap for high-performance, cost-effective optoelectronic devices manufactured at scale, helping drive innovation across consumer electronics, automotive, optical communications and biosensing.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investor Relations: Alex Delacroix | (516) 528 1020 | adelacroix@veeco.com

Media: Brenden Wright | (410) 984-2610 | bwright@veeco.com