Bond Highlights Growing Recognition of its Preventative Personal Security for Both Employees and Families

Series of Opinion Pieces by Bond CEO Doron Kempel Across Consumer and Business Media Reflect a Shift from Reactive Emergency Response to 24/7 Preventative Personal Security

Bond’s Platform Has Supported More Than 1.4 Million Security Service Requests, Including Over 10,000 Emergencies and Life-Saving Interventions

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today highlighted the growing recognition of its 24/7 preventative personal security as both an emerging employee benefits category for enterprises and a rising priority for families seeking to protect their loved ones beyond the limits of consumer apps. The Company believes that such recognition is likely to lead to an acceleration in growth as awareness of Bond’s offerings grows.

The Company’s comments follow a series of recent opinion pieces by Bond Founder and Chief Executive Officer Doron Kempel published across both consumer outlets such as Tech Times, as well as business-oriented publications, including Apple News (syndicated from Grit Daily), International Business Times, Human Capital Innovations, and Employee Benefit News. Together, the articles reflect a broad shift in how organizations and individuals think about safety in an era when people increasingly work, commute, travel, and live in environments outside the direct supervision of any single institution.

“Revolutions are not always obvious at the outset. You usually have a handful of forward-thinking leaders who are early adopters; their success is then covered by media outlets, and that coverage leads to an inflection as exposure and adoption increase rapidly,” said Doron Kempel, CEO of Our Bond. “We believe that Bond is entering this cycle now, and that this increased recognition will further accelerate our growth in 2026 and beyond.”

Recent opinion pieces by Doron Kempel include:

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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