ENvue Medical Launches AI Training Platform Establishing Artificial Intelligence Foundation for Robotic Feeding Tube Navigation

AI-based platform, ‘Ask Oscar™’, to accelerate adoption of ENvue's Navigation Platform and enable clinicians to train independently and reduce implementation barriers

See Ask Oscar in action: https://envuemed.com/ask-oscar/#video

TYLER, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today introduced ‘Ask Oscar™’, a new AI-powered training platform designed to address one of the biggest barriers to adoption of medical technology: training. The platform marks the Company's transformation from a medical device maker into an AI platform company, with Ask Oscar as the first product to carry that vision. In addition to accelerating revenue in the short-term, the Company’s AI platform can rapidly integrate into its patent-pending robotic feeding tube solution, ENvue Drive.

AI Capabilities Can Accelerate Revenue

By enabling nurses, dietitians and other clinicians to train on their own schedule, ENvue believes Ask Oscar can significantly accelerate implementation of the ENvue Navigation Platform across both existing and prospective customer accounts.

Importantly, Ask Oscar is expected to be commercially available within the coming months and will be offered across ENvue's growing installed customer base, creating a scalable recurring revenue opportunity for the Company.

"We believe that Ask Oscar changes the economics of how we scale and opens a new, recurring revenue stream across our existing and prospective hospital customers," said Doron Besser, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical.

Ask Oscar Addresses a Major Healthcare Barrier: Training

"One of the biggest barriers to scaling any medical technology is training," said Doron Besser, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue.

Training remains one of the most significant bottlenecks in healthcare technology implementation as hospitals contend with increasing staffing pressures, growing workloads and ongoing challenges coordinating training across multiple shifts and clinical departments. Ask Oscar was developed to help hospitals support nurses, dietitians and other clinicians through training, skill reinforcement and procedural practice by providing real-time guidance and feedback whenever and wherever training is needed – without the need for on-site specialists.

Built upon ENvue's existing navigation and training infrastructure, Ask Oscar allows clinicians to practice, reinforce and improve feeding tube placement skills through an interactive training environment that provides real-time guidance and objective performance feedback.

The platform continuously monitors user performance during training sessions, detects procedural deviations and provides immediate corrective guidance. Clinicians can practice repeatedly at their own pace without requiring a clinical educator to be physically present during every training session, helping hospitals standardize training, reduce implementation barriers and accelerate adoption.

Foundational Technology that Goes Beyond Training

While the immediate objective is to help clinicians learn faster and help hospitals implement ENvue more efficiently, the Company believes the technology foundation behind Ask Oscar extends beyond training.

Every training session performed within Ask Oscar is measured, analyzed and transformed into actionable feedback. By digitizing and understanding the feeding tube placement procedure itself, the Company believes that Ask Oscar establishes an intelligence layer that can support future applications across the ENvue ecosystem.

This includes technologies associated with ENvue Drive, the Company's previously announced robotic-assisted feeding tube placement initiative. While Ask Oscar's first application is training and adoption acceleration, the underlying platform creates opportunities for future intelligent guidance, advanced procedural assistance and robotic-assisted applications.

The launch of Ask Oscar follows the recent publication of an independent peer-reviewed study in Critical Care Nurse demonstrating significant clinical and operational benefits associated with the ENvue Navigation Platform, including zero lung placements across 531 consecutive procedures, a 67% reduction in ventilator-associated pneumonia, a 4,320% increase in post-pyloric feeding access, more than 350 nursing hours freed annually and over $1.5 million in annual cost avoidance within a single health system.

Together, ENvue's growing body of clinical evidence and Ask Oscar's ability to support scalable training create a powerful framework for accelerating adoption across hospital systems.

See ‘Ask Oscar’ in action:

ENvue has released a video demonstration showing Ask Oscar guiding a simulated training procedure in real time. The video demonstrates how the platform can provide consistent, on-demand training support wherever training is needed.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

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envue@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

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