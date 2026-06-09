PRM and Project Endo Launch National University Health Initiative to Improve Early Endometriosis Recognition on College Campuses

West Palm Beach, FL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine) and Project Endo today announced the launch of the University Health Initiative (UHI), a national program designed to help students recognize symptoms of endometriosis earlier, access specialized care sooner, and reduce the years-long delays that often accompany diagnosis.

Endometriosis affects approximately 1 in 10 women and girls, yet many patients wait an average of 7 to 10 years for diagnosis. Because symptoms often begin during adolescence and young adulthood, college campuses represent a critical opportunity to identify symptoms earlier, provide education, and connect students with appropriate care before years are lost to pain, uncertainty, and misdiagnosis.

For many students, untreated pelvic pain affects far more than physical health—it can impact attendance, academic performance, mental health, relationships, and overall quality of life. The University Health Initiative aims to help students access answers and support earlier so they can focus on learning, growing, and thriving during some of the most formative years of their lives.

As the Founding Clinical Partner of the initiative, PRM will collaborate with Project Endo to equip university health centers with free educational resources, screening tools, referral pathways, and patient support materials, while Project Endo leads campus engagement and awareness efforts. All resources are provided at no cost to participating institutions.

“Too many patients spend years searching for answers before reaching appropriate care,” said Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of PRM. “University health centers are uniquely positioned to recognize symptoms in young women and help connect them with specialized care. Through this initiative, we hope to shorten the path from symptom onset to diagnosis and treatment.”

“For too long, students have been forced to navigate debilitating symptoms without adequate information, support, or answers,” said Shannon Cohn, Founder of Project Endo. “The University Health Initiative helps bridge that gap by bringing education, awareness, and trusted clinical resources directly to the places where students seek care every day.”

Participating colleges and universities will receive free access to:

Clinical education on endometriosis and pelvic pain conditions

Symptom screening and patient education resources

Referral support tools and care navigation guidance

Campus awareness programming and educational materials

Complimentary screenings of the documentary Below the Belt

Connections to specialized pelvic pain providers and Centers of Excellence nationwide

The initiative was officially introduced at the American College Health Association (ACHA) Annual Meeting, where hundreds of university health professionals from across the country learned about opportunities to bring the program to their campuses.

PRM currently operates Centers of Excellence and specialty care locations across the United States, providing students with access to specialized pelvic pain care close to home. The initiative will launch with university partners across several regions and is designed for continued national expansion. Students, university health professionals, and campus leaders can learn more and access resources at pelvicrehabilitation.com/university and projectendo.org.

By bringing evidence-based education and referral pathways directly to university health centers, the University Health Initiative aims to help students access answers, support, and specialized care earlier in their healthcare journey.

About PRM

PRM is a national provider of integrated, lifelong care for chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis. Through its Centers of Excellence and proprietary PRM Protocol™, PRM delivers minimally invasive, non-opioid treatment designed to reduce pain and improve quality of life for patients nationwide.

About Project Endo

Project Endo is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving awareness, education, and early recognition of endometriosis through advocacy, educational programming, and strategic partnerships that empower patients and improve access to care.

Media Contact

Steph Shuff

PRM

sshuff@pelvicrehabilitation.com

561-834-8134

Attachment