SEALSQ to Join High-Level Roundtable on Quantum Migration and Cybersecurity Transitions at CEA-Leti Innovation Days (LID) World Summit 2026

Geneva, Switzerland, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Jean-Pierre Enguent, will participate as panelist at the LID World Summit 2026. The prestigious event, organized by CEA-Leti, will take place from June 23–25, 2026, at Maison Minatec in Grenoble, France, gathering more than 1,250 semiconductor industry professionals, researchers, and technology leaders.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the dedicated Cybersecurity track, Mr. Enguent will participate in the roundtable “Navigating Cybersecurity Transitions: Industrial Views on Tech and Regulation” (2:30–4:30 p.m. CET). The discussion will bring together leading representatives from major French and European industrial players to examine the critical challenges of quantum migration for large organizations.

Panelists include:

Jean Pierre Enguent, SEALSQ

Julien Airaud, CNES

Marc Peresse, Renault Group

Eric Weber, Naval Group

Ahmadou Sere, Enedis





As one of the first solution providers actively supporting the transition to a quantum-safe industry, SEALSQ stands at the forefront of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and secure semiconductor design and innovation. Mr. Enguent will share SEALSQ’s pioneering strategy to counter the quantum threat, detailing how the company has positioned itself as a key enabler for critical infrastructure and industrial sectors. He will also address the revolutions and challenges introduced by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and PQC at SEALSQ, from accelerating secure chip design and verification to navigating new performance, certification, and scalability hurdles in real-world deployments.

Mr. Enguent, commented: “SEALSQ recognized early that quantum computing would fundamentally reshape cybersecurity. Our strategy has centered on delivering hardware-rooted, PQC-ready solutions that enable seamless migration for industries where security is non-negotiable. The convergence of AI and post-quantum technologies has sparked remarkable innovation at SEALSQ while presenting complex integration and certification challenges that we are proud to solve for our partners.”

Jean René Lequepeys, CTO at CEA-Leti added: “Bringing together leading industrial and research stakeholders at the LID World Summit is essential to address the profound transformations driven by evolving regulations and emerging technologies such as post-quantum cryptography and AI in embedded systems. At CEA-Leti, we are committed to advancing state-of-the-art security implementation, modeling, testing and evaluation, embedded systems, enabling a trusted and resilient transition toward next-generation digital technologies.”

About the LID World Summit

The LID World Summit 2026 is CEA-Leti’s flagship event, offering a unique platform for collaboration between research institutes, industry pioneers, and policymakers. Attendees will explore the latest advances in sustainable semiconductors, AI, quantum technologies, and secure electronics through keynotes, technical sessions, targeted business meetings, and live demonstrations.

For more information and registration, visit: https://leti-innovation-days.com/

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) is a leading innovator in semiconductor, PKI, and post-quantum technology solutions. The company provides hardware-based security rooted in secure elements, enabling organizations to protect critical systems against current and future quantum threats. SEALSQ’s Quantum Vertical Stack and comprehensive PQC portfolio position it as a trusted partner for quantum-safe migration across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, and IoT. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com.

Media Contact: msanchez@sealsq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







