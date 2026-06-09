U.S. Air Force Awards SAIC Leading Position on $192M ABMS Digital Infrastructure Network Developer Contract

RESTON, Va., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital transformation leader Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) has been awarded a leading position on the U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Digital Infrastructure Network Developer program, a multiple-award contract with an estimated value of $192 million.

This work advances the vital DAF Battle Network program while accelerating the delivery of the Department of War’s Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) infrastructure.

Digital infrastructure is foundational to modern warfighting as it provides real-time data that accelerates decision-making. Under this new contract, SAIC will lead the design, development, and deployment of significant elements of the DAF Battle Network. It will strengthen seamless C3 at all echelons – tactical, operational, strategic – within warfighting domains across air, land, space, maritime, and cyber, at all levels of security, and through full phases of force employment from competition to combat.

“We’re honored to help the Air Force build a modernized digital backbone that arms warfighters with real-time data to help them fight and win now and into the future,” said Vinnie DiFronzo, SAIC Executive Vice President of Air Force, Space, and Intelligence Business Group. “Delivering the right data to the right warfighter at the right time is vital work that enables integrated full domain and partner nation operations securely and at mission speed. We will integrate data across all classification levels and domains to give warfighters a clear decision advantage when it matters most.”

With proven ability to modernize complex Air Force and military systems with open architecture solutions, SAIC was awarded this contract for its expertise in networking, C3, AI, cloud, and digital engineering. SAIC will deliver connected and mission-aligned capabilities across fixed, mobile, and edge environments. The technical scope includes scalable and resilient optical transport networks (OTN), software-defined wide area networking, cross-domain solutions, data distribution, and cloud-enabled infrastructure integration.

A trusted strategic partner, SAIC will also team with leading network and original equipment manufacturer companies to integrate best-in-breed commercial and emerging technologies, while accelerating AI deployment to the frontline. By rapidly fielding intelligent tools, military forces can compress targeting cycles, enhance operational speed, and provide faster decisions that ultimately increase combat effectiveness and secure a vital edge over adversaries.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, intelligence, and civilian markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

publicrelations@saic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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