Press Release

Atos Group and Microsoft Expand Strategic Collaboration to Scale Secure Agentic AI Across Atos Group Workforce and Clients

Atos Group becomes the first French Global System Integrator to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot and one of the first France- headquartered on Microsoft 365 Frontier Suite, advancing its journey to become a global AI-powered company, embedding secure agentic AI across its operations and bringing the same playbook to its clients worldwide.

Redmond, Wash., and Paris, France – June 9, 2026 – Atos Group and Microsoft today announced a significant expansion of their strategic collaboration to scale secure agentic AI across Atos Group’s workforce and client ecosystem. Atos is rolling out Microsoft 365 Copilot to all 56,000 employees across 54 countries, putting agentic AI in the hands of every employee, from consultants and engineers to frontline workers. The deployment is built on Microsoft 365 Copilot E7, which unifies Microsoft 365 E5, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Agent 365 into a single solution powered by Work IQ, and augmented with Microsoft Entra Suite, and advanced Defender, Intune and Purview security capabilities.

With this deployment, Atos becomes the first French Global System Integrator to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot and one of the first France-headquartered on Microsoft 365 E7 and among the earliest adopters worldwide to operate fully on the platform from general availability.

Atos is deploying Microsoft Copilot Studio and Microsoft Foundry to design, build, and operate agents for Atos IT, Atos business functions, and Atos clients, bringing these efforts together under a single, coherent operating model. These capabilities will become technology components of Atos’ Sovereign Agentic AI studios, aimed at bringing AI safely into production across organizations.

“We’ve entered a new era of work — one where the most ambitious companies aren’t just adopting AI, they’re redesigning work from the ground up around it,” said Jared Spataro, Chief Marketing Officer, AI at Work, Microsoft. “That’s exactly what Atos is doing. By putting AI in the hands of employees, they’re unlocking new levels of speed, quality, and innovation for their clients — and we’re proud to partner with them on that journey.”

A workforce-wide deployment, grounded in security and governance

Through the expanded partnership, Atos and Microsoft will deliver:

Microsoft 365 Copilot to all 56,000 Atos employees worldwide, embedding AI directly within the Microsoft 365 applications they use every day (Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and SharePoint).

Microsoft 365 E7 as the foundational platform, bringing together Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 E5 security and compliance, and Microsoft Agent 365, Microsoft’s control plane for observing, governing, and securing AI agents across the enterprise.

End-to-end agent governance with Microsoft Agent 365, enabling Atos to manage a fast-growing population of 19,000 AI agents through a single solution, covering agents that act on behalf of users, agents that operate with their own credentials, and agents from the Atos ecosystem, using the same admin and security workflows Atos IT and security teams already run.





In addition, the companies will reinforce their existing joint go-to-market initiatives, leveraging Atos’ own transformation journey to support and guide its customers in adopting agentic solutions across regulated industries.

“This is the most significant technology investment in our people that Atos has made in a generation, and a direct expression of our AI strategy,” said Frédéric Aubrière, Group Chief Digital & Information Officer, Atos Group. “Giving every Atos and Eviden employee, wherever they sit in the value chain, a personal AI assistant changes what is possible for our clients. We are not piloting. We are deploying at the scale of the entire company, because we believe agentic AI will define the next decade of professional services, and we want our Atos people to lead that future, not follow it.”

Security, identity and governance at the core of enterprise AI

As one of the first France-headquartered on Microsoft Frontier Suite, Atos has made a deliberate architectural choice to unify identity, security, compliance and agent governance into a single enterprise control plane, integrating Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Defender and Intune, Microsoft Purview and Microsoft Agent 365.

For a company operating across 54 countries and in highly regulated sectors including defense, financial services, healthcare, and public administration, this consolidation makes the secure, workforce-wide deployment of AI at scale both feasible and sustainable.

The move is a central part of the Atos Group’s commitment to accelerating its AI transformation both for internal use and for the benefit of its customers. Atos Group’s strategy is based on three closely interconnected pillars: Agentic AI for mission-critical environments, designed to work in the most regulated and sensitive contexts; Digital sovereignty, allowing customers to retain control, authority, and responsibility across their digital assets; Cybersecurity, by providing end-to-end security through the entire digital chain.

Atos believes Agentic AI will define the next era of enterprise services and is delighted to partner with Microsoft as the challenge for enterprise today is in execution. Atos is already working with clients to deploy agentic AI at scale, in complex environments. By transforming its own operating model first and acting as Client Zero, Atos is industrializing agentic AI as a governed, production-ready capability, delivering value today, not promises for tomorrow.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Contacts

Media Relations Atos Group: Laurent Massicot – laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

Microsoft Media Relations, We. Communications for Microsoft, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@wecommunications.com

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