Basis Wins ANA B2 Award for Media Strategy

Basis' Advertising Campaign for its Automation Software Earns Industry Recognition for Creative Storytelling, In-Depth Media Execution and Measurable Business Results

CHICAGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis (https://basis.com), the leading operating system for autonomous advertising, today announced it has received a Silver ANA B2 Award in the Media Strategy category. The recognition honors Basis' marketing program that blended creative storytelling with the precision and automation capabilities of Basis' own advertising platform. The 2026 B2 Awards, celebrating its 50th anniversary, presented the honorees and winners (https://www.b2awards.com/a/page/b2awards2026_Finalwinnerslist) at the ANA Masters of B2B Marketing Conference in Chicago in June.

The Basis campaign drove visibility for its advertising automation solution. Built to entertain first and inform second, the campaign engaged advertising professionals frustrated by the fragmentation and operational complexity of modern media. The campaign’s creative elements connected audiences to the joys of the advertising industry. Media elements ran across digital video, display, social, out-of-home, and live event experiences. All digital media was planned, managed, and activated by Basis' in-house activation team using its own platform that leverages AI for strategy-building, media planning and activation.

“The B2 Awards continue to showcase the growing influence of marketing as a strategic growth driver in B2B. What distinguished this year’s winners was their ability to combine bold creativity, emerging technologies, and measurable outcomes to conquer difficult strategic and/or commercial business challenges,” said Dean Aragon, Chairman of the Board, ANA. “At a time when expectations of marketing have never been higher, these companies are setting standards of excellence — demonstrating the critical role B2B marketing plays in driving genuine enterprise value.”

The Basis campaign delivered measurable results across the funnel. The campaign engaged 90% of targeted accounts and increased year-over-year marketing-attributed revenue. Basis also generated a lift in inbound leads despite reallocating investments from lower-funnel tactics, showing that brand-building drives downstream business performance.

“Basis is our own proof-of-concept. This campaign shows that the same principles we apply with our customers — precision targeting, media automation, and campaign intelligence — work just as effectively when we are the marketer,” said Katie McAdams, chief marketing and commercial officer, Basis. “Our ANA B2 Award reinforces that B2B advertising can be both creative and performance-driven, powered by our team’s ambitious imagination, deep audience insights, and the technology that brought the campaign to market.”

Basis partnered with Bottle Rocket Media (https://bottlerocketmedia.net) to produce digital, print, and out-of-home creative elements. The campaign premiered in April 2025 with its TV commercial (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAk_bDM8Wkk) and has been covered in Ad Age, eMarketer, and Campaign.

About Basis

Basis is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with a foundational software platform that connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. It creates capacity for media teams through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with AI-powered efficiency and productivity — driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d79dfb06-fa7a-4c45-bb8b-93a6c65b1d14