Basis and Cint Enable Real-Time Brand Lift Measurement for Omnichannel Campaigns

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis (https://basis.com), the leading intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, today announced brand lift measurement capabilities in its platform powered by Cint (STO: CINT). Cint (www.cint.com) is a global technology platform for continuous research and measurement. Basis will empower advertisers to set up brand lift studies, measure awareness, ad recall, and purchase intent – and then act on these insights while executing omnichannel programmatic campaigns. Basis users can capitalize on speed and agility that Cint generates, as an internal Cint study showed that 88% of advertisers using its platform reduced launch times of surveys and studies from days to minutes.

Brand lift is difficult to measure in digital advertising while campaigns are in-flight. Marketers buying media through programmatic advertising often rely on performance proxies such as CPC, CPA, and ROAS that reveal what happened, but not what drove consumer decisions. Traditional brand lift solutions operate outside the campaign execution workflow, which require separate manual setup, and deliver results days or weeks after campaigns end. Insights from these solutions cannot be used to optimize in-flight campaigns. By utilizing Cint’s brand measurement technology within Basis that can be launched as ads are being served, advertisers can see daily how well their campaign is performing and make necessary changes to increase effectiveness.

“Basis users have been clear that clicks and conversions only tell part of the story — they want to know if their campaigns are lifting brand awareness, consideration, and purchase intent,” said Matt Sauls, technology division GM, Basis. “Integrating Cint's technology directly into Basis means measurement functionality is closely linked to media execution, making the entire advertising process more automated. This is a high-priority capability that helps our customers prove the brand impact of their campaigns.”

Cint’s Lucid Measurement platform can be used by marketers to set up, launch, and manage brand lift studies entirely within Basis with just a few clicks. When managed within the Basis campaign workflow, brand lift becomes a native part of campaign execution rather than a downstream reporting step. The integration delivers:

Automated media tracking tag creation and application for programmatic ad buying — eliminating manual pixel setup

Daily measurement of brand awareness, ad recall, and purchase intent while campaigns are live once response thresholds are met

Independent and verified measurement from Cint’s panel of tens of millions of consumers across U.S. and Canada

Insights to use for in-flight optimization based on brand signals — enabling teams to adjust strategy and reallocate budget before campaigns end

Downloadable brand lift reports — in PowerPoint, Excel, and CSV formats

Billing through the Basis workflow (no separate vendor invoice)

Basis can generate omnichannel media plans from briefs and then activate them. Now with Cint’s technology as a native brand measurement layer within Basis, users can immediately launch brand lift studies to measure how strategies perform against brand goals. The result is a continuous feedback loop inside a governed operating system.

“Cint has gained traction in the market because we provide agencies and brands with high-quality intelligence about how people are reacting to ads faster than traditional measurement methods,” said Daniel Robinson, Senior director of measurement, Cint. “By working with Basis to unify measurement with execution, we are helping advertisers put brand insights into action while campaigns are still live, enabling smarter optimization and stronger business outcomes.”

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world’s largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

About Basis

Basis is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with a foundational software platform that connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. It creates capacity for media teams through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with AI-powered efficiency and productivity — driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https:/basis.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30a54d18-a5ef-4712-b795-8381ab5678a9