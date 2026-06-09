Newo Launches Vibe Mode to Let Businesses Manage AI Employees Through Natural Conversation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newo , the voice AI platform for answering every call and turning conversations into revenue, today launched Vibe Mode , a new conversational experience that lets businesses manage and improve their AI employees simply by telling them what to change.

Getting an AI employee live is only the first step. The harder part is what happens after that, when the business changes its hours, launches promotions, updates policies, adds a new service, or a customer call exposes a gap in how the AI employee responded.

Until now, those changes often pushed users back into workflow editors, support tickets, prompts, attributes, technical settings, or developer queues. Vibe Mode replaces that process with a simpler model: talk to the AI employee, explain what needs to change, and let it handle the update.

With Vibe Mode, a business user can type instructions in plain English to update business hours, add a service, change an emergency call protocol, adjust tone, create a new call-handling scenario, review what the AI employee knows, or diagnose what happened during a specific customer interaction.

“Business owners don’t want another technical system to manage. They want an AI employee they can guide the same way they would guide a smart teammate,” said David Yang, co-founder and CPO of Newo. “If your hours change, tell it. If a call went wrong, ask what happened. If you need a new scenario, describe it. Vibe Mode makes that possible without tickets, without waiting on a developer, and without asking users to learn how the system is built.”

Vibe Mode reflects a broader shift in how businesses are adopting AI. As AI receptionists and AI employees move from experiments to daily operations, companies need a way to keep them aligned with how the business actually works. That means setup cannot be a one-time technical task. It has to become an ongoing working relationship.

Newo designed Vibe Mode around that idea. The same AI employee that handles customer conversations can also work with its manager behind the scenes to improve how the job gets done. Before changes are applied, the AI employee can provide feedback, ask for clarification, and show what will change. Every session is saved automatically, giving businesses a record of updates, decisions, and reversions.

With Vibe Mode, users can:

Build new conversation scenarios from scratch, such as routing flood emergency calls to an on-call number

Update business information, including hours, services, promotions, policies, and appointment rules

Change an AI employee’s greeting, tone, name, and personality

Review what the AI employee knows about the business

Diagnose specific calls and understand what happened during a customer interaction

Apply, undo, or roll back changes using saved versions and checkpoints

For Newo’s partner network, including MSPs, VoIP providers, software companies, and agencies that white-label the platform, Vibe Mode is designed to make customization and ongoing optimization easier to scale. Partners can help customers adapt AI employees to their specific business operations without building every change manually or routing each request through technical teams.

“Businesses already know how to manage people. They give instructions, review performance, ask questions, and improve outcomes over time,” said Jason Luo, CEO of Newo. “Vibe Mode brings that same model to AI. Instead of integrating software, businesses can hire an AI employee. They simply talk to it, teach it, and provide feedback, just as they would with a new team member. No technical expertise required.”

Vibe Mode is available now for all Newo plans. Businesses can create a free account at Newo.ai to try Vibe Mode, with new options for Pay as you Go and Enterprise.

About Newo

Newo is a San Francisco–born AI startup building human-like AI Receptionists and Agents for small and medium businesses. The company’s platform enables businesses to answer calls, book appointments, and drive revenue across voice, SMS, web chat, and messaging. Designed as a partner-first infrastructure platform, Newo empowers MSPs, VoIP providers, software companies, and agencies to deploy scalable, white-label AI communication automation in minutes.