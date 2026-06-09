Red Rover Accelerates Growth as K-12 Districts Seek Modern Workforce Management Solutions to Overcome Operational Complexities

EXTON, Pa., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the fastest-growing provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions for K-12 education, today announced significant milestones marked by technology advancements in its K-12 HCM platform, new district partnerships, and increased adoption of more solutions among current school systems, resulting in market dominance across K-12 districts nationwide.

Red Rover's K-12 HCM platform currently serves 28,000 schools across more than 2,000 districts to modernize workforce efficiency, with 740,000 district employees benefiting from platform capabilities. Its mission-focused and purpose-built solutions, coupled with a fast-growing customer base, position Red Rover as the go-to provider of workforce management solutions that empower educators and improve student outcomes. The company also boasts a remarkable customer retention rate of 99% year-over-year, alongside a 40% increase in new customers, underscoring Red Rover’s strong market performance.

“At Red Rover, we’re committed to reshaping the standards for HR leaders and school administrators, making a meaningful impact in K-12 education by helping districts overcome back-office complexities and streamline operational practices so they can build stronger, more efficient school environments,” said Dani O’Shaughnessey, CEO of Red Rover. “The growing trust from districts and the expanded use of our platform reflect our dedication to empowering administrators so they can focus on what matters most, supporting their schools and communities.”

Districts Embrace the Full Benefits of Red Rover's K-12 HCM Platform

Red Rover’s modern K-12 HCM platform transforms how K-12 districts manage teachers, staff shortages, and substitutes. Tailored for the unique needs of any district, the unified, purpose -built platform includes connected applications designed to address critical workforce challenges pertaining to absence management, hiring, time tracking, professional development and employee records.

Existing Red Rover customers are increasingly adopting more capabilities within the company's K-12 HCM platform - recognizing the value of solutions that work together to drive greater efficiency. This trend reflects growing customer confidence in Red Rover and a desire to explore functionalities tailored to their evolving needs.

Milford Public School District in Connecticut, which serves 14 schools and approximately 1,300 employees, including 600 teachers, exemplifies this expansion. A former Frontline Education customer, the district is now standardizing on Red Rover. According to Wendy Kopazna, Director of Talent Management and Development at Milford Public Schools, "Expanding on our Red Rover solutions was the logical next step. Their products are built to seamlessly integrate, giving us a unified ecosystem where everything just works together."

Milford has been using Red Rover's Absence Management and Hiring modules since summer 2025 and recently added Records. The district's confidence in Red Rover stems from more than solution interoperability and intuitiveness – and includes the quality of ongoing customer support. "It's refreshing to get that ongoing customer service, and not just through the sales process but truly ongoing. We can get answers to any questions we have through multiple means of communication." Implementation was equally impressive. "Normally, when you roll out a new system in the summer before the school year kicks off, people need to be trained. No professional training was needed — self-service only — and I was shocked that our staff just used it. Not a single learning curve complaint and only a handful of questions. It was that seamless."

The partnership extends beyond ease of use and customer service. "Another great thing about Red Rover is if we have a suggestion for adding a capability, they not only want to hear it but will act on it. It shows they're constantly enhancing their products based on customer feedback," added Kopazna.

“Many existing customers report significant improvements in workflow efficiency and educator support, prompting them to return for more Red Rover solutions to solve more problems,” added O’Shaughnessey. “Our K-12 HCM platform has everything in one place, and we’ll continue listening to our customers' needs and evolving our capabilities, as their requirements are the foundation of our work and essential to sustaining the strong partnerships we value.”

Displacing the Competition

Red Rover has seen a surge of interest from K-12 districts nationwide transitioning away from competitor offerings in favor of its innovative HCM solutions. Recently, several notable districts have made the switch, citing Red Rover’s comprehensive capabilities, collaborative solutions built around customer needs, and superior customer support as key factors in their decision.

Plymouth Public School District, a former Frontline user for several years, has standardized on Red Rover - Absence Management, Time Tracking, Hiring and Records - with an anticipated go-live this summer. A core reason for selecting Red Rover is the single sign-on and single dashboard view of all tools that talk to each other. According to Matthew Tencza, Business Manager at Plymouth Public Schools, “Red Rover is so easy to use, and the customer support is outstanding. They are not only responsive to any ongoing question but have been very hands-on throughout the implementation process. Our district has unique needs, and Red Rover has been a true partner, side by side throughout the process and actively listening and implementing what we needed in the software to support our needs.”

In March 2026, the board of Webster Groves School District board in Missouri approved a contract to adopt Red Rover’s Absence Management, replacing its existing Frontline system. The decision was driven by Red Rover’s ability to automate absence tracking, extend job offers to substitutes, support partial-day fills, and provide a free mobile app for substitutes— all contributing factors expected to improve fill rates and reduce classroom disruption and admin time spent filling vacancies. District staff will pilot Absence Management in select buildings, with a district-wide rollout expected after implementation phase that is currently underway.

Mission Driven. Homegrown Innovation. Award-Winning

Red Rover continues on a fast track of innovation and recognition. The company's K-12 HCM platform recently won a 2026 Gold Stevie Award for Best K-12 Enterprise Solution in the 2026 American Business Awards. Additionally, Red Rover’s Professional Development Management solution earned a 2026 Gold Stevie Award for Best Professional Development Solution – Education category.

Records is the newest capability available in Red Rover’s K-12 HCM platform. Launched in March of this year with more than 100 districts already signed up, it offers a single hub that centralizes employee information, streamlines data collection through customizable forms, simplifies compliance management, and ensures secure, accessible storage of essential HR documents – all within the same system platform as Red Rover’s absence management, hiring, PD management, and time tracking solutions.

“We are driven by a customer-led approach to product development, continually listening to K-12 HR leaders and administrators across the country to understand their most pressing needs. We're passionate about delivering intuitive, collaborative tools that create a seamless experience for staff and a supportive environment for educators, which is crucial for student learning success,” added O’Shaughnessey.

Additional Resources

Read our blog here:

Learn more about Red Rover’s K-12 Modern Human Capital Management platform here.

Discover how Red Rover’s K-12 HCM platform sets the company apart from other education technology solutions here.





About Red Rover

Red Rover empowers every classroom with the best educators every day with a modern human capital management platform purpose built for K-12 districts to cultivate thriving school communities. Rooted in the mission to simplify everyday tasks of education professionals, and guided by the belief that schools deserve better, Red Rover’s intuitive tools connect data with people-first experiences to drive success across schools and districts.

The Red Rover platform delivers a unified approach to HR and human capital management, connecting the employee lifecycle across absence management, time tracking, hiring, and professional development management. District leaders benefit from real-time visibility, time-saving automation, and workflows tailored to support the actual operations of schools – all within the only fully integrated solution built for K-12. Over 2,000 school districts nationwide are using Red Rover’s modern solutions to build thriving communities by supporting the people who make schools work. Ready to come on over? Visit www.redroverk12.com or follow Red Rover on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

lwilliams@redroverk12.com