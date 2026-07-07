Red Rover Hosts First Ever HR & Payroll Leadership Forum to Support K-12 Workforce Management Challenges

EXTON, Pa., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the fastest-growing provider of modern human capital management (HCM) solutions for K-12 education, today announced it will host the industry’s first K-12 HR and Payroll Leadership Forum. The free, virtual event, taking place November 17, 2026, is the only forum exclusively dedicated to bringing together HR, payroll, and finance leaders from school districts nationwide to collaborate, break down operational silos, and tackle the unique workforce management challenges facing K–12 education.

Through peer-led panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, the Forum will bring together HR professionals, payroll administrators, finance leaders and business officials to share practical strategies and discuss the benefits of aligning cross-functional processes that result in a modernized approach to how districts manage people, time, and pay. With no other platform currently dedicated to this critical intersection of HR and payroll in K-12, the Forum fills a critical gap by providing a space to learn from peers, share insights, and collectively shape the future of workforce management in K-12 education.

"Our work centers on removing the administrative complexity that bogs down district operations, freeing up leaders to focus their efforts on what really matters - cultivating schools where both students and staff can thrive," said Dani O'Shaughnessey, Co-founder and CEO at Red Rover. "HR and payroll leaders are the hidden engine that keeps our schools running, yet they rarely have a forum built specifically for the realities of K-12. This Forum is our way of bringing these essential leaders together to define what modern K-12 workforce management looks like, share best practices, and elevate the profession in a way that ultimately strengthens the entire school community."

Timely Topics. Practical Strategies. Real World Solutions.

Sessions will feature collaborative discussions led by district HR and business leaders from across the country, alongside members of the Substitute Management Advisory Council (SMAC) which comprises practitioners united by a mission of fostering student growth, and Red Rover experts with deep experience in HR, payroll, and workforce technology. Attendees can expect actionable insights around:

Aligning HR and payroll operations to create more connected, efficient processes across the employee lifecycle.

to create more connected, efficient processes across the employee lifecycle. Modernizing payroll systems for greater accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency.

for greater accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency. Navigating complex leave and absence management successfully, including FMLA, state-specific policies, and district requirements.

successfully, including FMLA, state-specific policies, and district requirements. Workforce planning and staffing visibility to improve forecasting and resource allocation.

to improve forecasting and resource allocation. Breaking down silos between HR, payroll, and finance to drive strategic decision-making.





Early programming highlights include:

Defining K-12 Workforce Management: Understand why workforce management in K-12 is fundamentally different from the private sector, and why embracing integrated approaches is essential for operational efficiency and student success.

The ROI of Integrated HR & Payroll Systems: Explore how unified systems create visibility across people, time, and financial expenditure - a persistent challenge in public education. Learn how to build the business case for solutions that reduce friction, improve accuracy, and provide the data leaders need to make informed decisions.

Navigating Leave Management Complexity: Dive into the payroll implications of leave management in K-12 through a joint HR and payroll panel discussion. Gain strategies for managing compliance while minimizing operational disruption.

Data at Your Fingertips: Discover what workforce data HR and payroll leaders need most, and how access to insights on certification costs, fill rates, leave trends, and expenditures can transform decision-making and strengthen advocacy at the district level.

Shaping the Future of K-12 Workforce Management

Led by Red Rover's Jennifer Duvall, Co-Director of HR, and Rob Tibbs, Co-Director of Payroll, the Forum gives attendees direct access to Red Rover leaders and fellow K-12 professionals shaping the future of HR and payroll nationwide. The Forum was founded by Jim O'Halloran, whose vision for a dedicated gathering space for K-12 HR and payroll professionals laid the groundwork for this inaugural event. It reinforces Red Rover's commitment to building a community and championing a category that has long been underserved.

Go here to reserve your spot for Red Rover's K-12 HR & Payroll Leadership Forum. More details, including the full agenda, featured speakers, and session lineup, will be shared in the coming months as the event approaches.

About Red Rover

Red Rover empowers every classroom with the best educators every day with a modern human capital management platform purpose built for K-12 districts to cultivate thriving school communities. Rooted in the mission to simplify everyday tasks of education professionals, and guided by the belief that schools deserve better, Red Rover’s intuitive tools connect data with people-first experiences to drive success across schools and districts.

The Red Rover platform delivers a unified approach to HR and human capital management, connecting the employee lifecycle across absence management, time tracking, hiring, and professional development management. District leaders benefit from real-time visibility, time-saving automation, and workflows tailored to support the actual operations of schools – all within the only fully integrated solution built for K-12. Over 2,000 school districts nationwide are using Red Rover’s modern solutions to build thriving communities by supporting the people who make schools work. Ready to come on over? Visit www.redroverk12.com or follow Red Rover on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:



Lisa Williams

lwilliams@redroverk12.com