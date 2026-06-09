Decusoft Releases Report Outlining 10 Technology Trends Reshaping Compensation Management in 2026

RAMSEY, N.J., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decusoft, a leading provider of enterprise-grade compensation management solutions, released "The Future of Compensation Management: 10 Technology Trends Shaping 2026," a report identifying the forces driving a fundamental shift in how HR and compensation teams plan, manage, and communicate pay.

The findings paint a clear picture: the tools and processes that defined compensation management even five years ago are no longer sufficient. Pay transparency legislation is expanding rapidly, hybrid and global workforces are straining legacy pay structures, and employee expectations around fairness and visibility have risen sharply. At the same time, AI and predictive analytics are opening new possibilities for compensation teams willing to modernize.

The report identifies ten technology trends at the center of this shift, spanning AI-powered decision support, continuous and agile planning cycles, pay equity analytics, skills-based compensation, and real-time global benchmarking. Together, these trends point toward a compensation function that is less reactive and administrative and more strategic, predictive, and data-driven.

The business case is real. Across industries, organizations that have modernized their compensation platforms are reporting shorter planning cycles, fewer errors, better retention outcomes, and greater confidence in the equity and defensibility of their pay decisions.

"HR and compensation leaders are being asked to do more with greater scrutiny and less margin for error," said Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer at Decusoft. "The teams pulling ahead aren't just adopting new technology, they're rethinking compensation as a strategic function. The data, the tools, and the platforms exist today to make that shift. The question is whether organizations move now or play catch-up."

The report also offers practical guidance for HR leaders navigating this transition, recommending a phased approach that begins with data consolidation and governance before advancing toward predictive modeling and continuous compensation cycles. Critically, the report emphasizes that technology should enhance human judgment, not replace it.

"The Future of Compensation Management: 10 Technology Trends Shaping 2026" is available for download now .

About Decusoft

Decusoft is a leading provider of flexible, enterprise-grade compensation management solutions. Its Compose platform streamlines merit, bonus, equity, and incentive pay plans and processes while delivering accuracy, transparency, and control. With deep configuration capabilities, global scalability, and AI-powered insights, Compose helps HR, Finance, and Compensation teams plan with confidence and predict with intelligence. Visit www.decusoft.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Dan Roche

Director of Marketing

daniel.roche@decusoft.com