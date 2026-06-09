Data Storage Corporation to Participate in "Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit" Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, June 11th at 11:30 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DTST” and the “Company”), today announced that Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the "Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit" presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Thursday, June 11th at 11:30 a.m. ET.

This conference will be hosted virtually on Maxim Digital platform. To attend, sign up to become a Maxim Digital member at: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/architecting-tomorrow-the-ai-data-center-summit-06112026

The explosive growth of generative AI is driving unprecedented demand for physical and digital infrastructure. In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with A.I. company leaders at the forefront of delivering that capacity with AI data centers. Participants will discuss the evolving landscape of AI infrastructure, including the challenges of getting and obtaining sufficient power at reasonable rates, obtaining GPUs, building for high cooling needs, construction sequencing, gaining quality tenants, securing financing, and the race to bring new capacity online to meet surging demand.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), through its subsidiary Nexxis Inc., provides VoIP, internet access, SD-WAN, and data transport services as part of its integrated technology solutions platform. The Company is also pursuing strategic initiatives focused on AI continuity infrastructure for regulated industries, including the planned establishment of Sovereign AI Solutions, which is intended to support recovery, resiliency, and compliance for sovereign AI and AI Factory environments.

DTST continues to evaluate strategic opportunities, including potential investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and other transactions focused on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and emerging enterprise technology markets. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. While DTST believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to it on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8- K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.