Robert Makheja Receives 2026 Powering Progress Award

MCLEAN, Va., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MFGS, Inc. President and CEO Robert Makheja was awarded the 2026 Powering Progress Award at MeriTalk’s 5th annual Cyber Defenders awards ceremony, joining other select government and industry leaders who strive to strengthen technology that ensures our nation’s cybersecurity.

As a leader with vast experience within large enterprise environments, Makheja stresses the fact that for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Communities (IC), reactive support is no longer sufficient. Success now demands a disciplined, predictable approach to cybersecurity, modernization and enterprise technology adoption.

“Reactive isn’t good enough. Proactive is required. Predictable is where we must be,” says Makheja.

This philosophy has propelled MFGS, Inc. to remarkable heights. With thousands of employees, partners and customers, a robust ecosystem of distributors, resellers and integrators, and hundreds of millions of dollars in software revenue, MFGS Inc. ensures its enterprise software capabilities reach the agencies that need them most. Every engagement is approached with a steadfast commitment to achieving mission success, regardless of the scale or sensitivity of the challenge.

Award recipients were recognized on May 21st at a VIP reception hosted by MeriTalk at Morton’s, Washington D.C.

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About MFGS, Inc.

MFGS, Inc. is the trusted advisor to the U.S. Government, its partners, and system integrators for achieving optimal efficiency throughout an agency's enterprise software architecture. We bring a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise-grade software capabilities and a deep understanding on how DOD agencies operate to support your entire software development lifecycle, enabling you to securely plan, build, deliver and run agency missions.

For inquiries, please contact:

Cortney Nolan, Social Marketing Manager

Email: cortney.nolan@mfgsinc.com

Phone: 619.550.6903