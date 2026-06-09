Reservations.ai Launches Early Access for Conversational AI Booking Engine for End-to-End Bookings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservations.ai today opened early beta access to its conversational AI booking experience, designed to help travellers discover, compare, and complete reservations for hotels, flights, and transportation in one seamless interface. Simply by describing what you need through voice or text, Reservations.ai acts as a personal AI travel engine that helps consumers move from trip planning to completed bookings on one platform.

As consumers increasingly embrace conversational AI, expectations are shifting toward experiences that do more than provide information — they help people take action. This is especially true in travel, where booking a trip often requires consumers to move between search engines, booking platforms, and AI tools to complete their trips. Reservations.ai was built to simplify that process by enabling travellers to plan, book and reserve their travel through a single conversational experience.

Reservations.ai supports air, hotel and transportation rental bookings, with additional reservation categories planned for the future. Built on HotelPlanner’s global reservation ecosystem — which powers brands like TicketPlanner — the intelligent platform leverages more than two decades of hospitality expertise and combines proven booking infrastructure with conversational AI technology. Beginning today, travellers can request early access to Reservations.ai and help shape the future of travel booking through direct feedback and real-world use.

The broader HotelPlanner infrastructure currently supports significant transaction volume across hospitality, travel, and entertainment and is on pace to generate nearly $4 billion in gross booking value this year while growing approximately 70% annually over the last three years. HotelPlanner’s AI agents currently handle more than 250,000 customer interactions per day and initiate more than half of reservation calls company-wide.

Whether booking a family vacation, coordinating a business trip, or planning a last minute getaway, travelers can interact with Reservations.ai as they would a personal travel agent. Users simply describe where they want to go, when they want to travel, and what matters most to them on their trips, and Reservations.ai helps identify and compare options and complete reservations for flights, hotels and rental transportation through a single conversational experience.

“Consumers have embraced AI for travel inspiration and planning, but the actual booking experience remains fragmented and disconnected,” said Reservations.ai CEO and entrepreneur Dylan Ratigan. “Reservations.ai combines conversational AI with HotelPlanner’s proven booking infrastructure to deliver a personal AI engine that doesn’t just help consumers plan trips, it helps them actually book them too.”

“HotelPlanner’s decades of expertise in hospitality, reservations, and customer engagement position us well for one of the most important shifts in consumer behaviour: the expectation that AI systems should do more than just inform them – they should help people get things done,” said Tim Hentschel Co-CEO and Co-Founder of HotelPlanner. “We believe more conversational, action oriented booking experiences represent the next evolution of commerce, beginning with travel and expanding far beyond.”

To be one of the first to experience Reservations.ai, visit reservations.ai.

ABOUT RESERVATIONS.AI

Reservations.ai is a conversational booking platform that helps consumers discover, compare, and complete reservations for flights, hotels, and transportation through voice and text interactions. Powered by HotelPlanner’s global reservation ecosystem, Reservations.ai combines conversational AI with real-world booking capabilities to create a more seamless planning and booking experience. The platform provides personalized travel assistance and real-time guidance and customer engagement throughout the booking journey.

ABOUT HOTELPLANNER

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company, hotel reservation platform, and AI ecommerce technology platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group, and corporate travel reservations. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, global hotel chains, corporations, sports organizations, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes HotelPlanner, TicketPlanner, and Flyus.

Media Contact

HotelPlanner: Tim Gunstone, Chief Communications Officer | tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com