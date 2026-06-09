Tealium Context API unites data cloud depth with real-time customer context for AI agents, apps, and experiences

San Diego, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the leading customer data orchestration platform, today announced the launch of Tealium Context API , an expansion of Tealium Moments API. Built for brands to capitalize on their investments in modern enterprise data architectures, Tealium Context API now adds a flexible and governed context layer to historical warehouse data.

AI agents require rich customer context the moment they act, with minimal latency and without forcing organizations to rip and replace their existing technology stack. To solve this, Tealium Context API delivers three distinct capabilities: activating real-time behavioral profiles from the CDP; orchestrating warehouse data as live signals; or to serve as a real-time context API for agentic applications.

Available with a managed Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, the solution integrates seamlessly with modern agentic workflows, allowing AI models to securely query the exact customer context they need in milliseconds.

“Enterprises have invested heavily in their data clouds to build the ultimate view of their customers, but that intelligence too often stays locked away,” said Mike Anderson, CTO at Tealium. “With Tealium Context API, we are giving the data cloud its own low-latency context layer and an immediate connection to AI via managed MCP servers. Whether an enterprise is combining live profiles with reverse-ETL, or running a pure, warehouse-native motion with zero live behavioral data, Tealium keeps the data cloud as the absolute source of truth while putting rich customer context in front of any AI model, exactly when it’s needed.”

Tealium Context API represents a powerful expansion of the Tealium's Moments API solution, which already fuels enterprise stacks with rapid customer insights. The first-page and in-session personalization experiences that Tealium Moments API has powered for years will continue to run seamlessly on the Tealium Context API.

Using Tealium Context API for AI agents and agentic workflows:

Agentic AI front door: Operating with a managed MCP server, Tealium Context API connects directly to agent frameworks. It returns live profile state, audience details, and consent, so customer-facing agents reason from complete, current context instead of a generic system prompt.

Service and contact center assist: The moment a conversation starts, Tealium Context API surfaces recent orders, intent, loyalty status, and warehouse-modeled audiences in one call without separate lookups across disconnected systems.

Next best action and decisioning: Tealium Context API combines current profile state with warehouse-backed audiences and model outputs, allowing decisioning engines to pick the next best action based on real-time data, historical warehouse data, and what the model just scored.

Using Tealium Context API for personalization and real-time experiences:

Warehouse-native personalization: Context API activates audiences modeled in any data cloud through the same real-time endpoint, paired with Tealium Cloud Activations , requiring no data copying or custom microservices.

, requiring no data copying or custom microservices. Messaging continuity across mediums: A composable capability that ensures critical marketing offers are never lost. By storing targeted promotional data, the system automatically surfaces relevant campaigns when a customer directly engages via web, mobile, or the contact center, even if they bypassed the initial touchpoint.

First-page and in-session personalization: Returns the audiences, badges, and attributes that drive hero modules, offers, and onboarding in real time.

AI-powered product discovery: Tealium Context API feeds recommendation models with real-time signals and serves the personalized result while the shopper is still on the page.

With Tealium Context API, enterprises no longer have to choose between the depth of their data cloud and the speed of their customer experiences. They can maintain a single, model-neutral interface that brings their best data to life in real time.

Tealium Context API solution is now available globally. Learn more.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium’s Newsroom .

About Tealium

Tealium delivers trusted data for AI at enterprise scale with its leading customer data orchestration platform. As the foundational data layer, Tealium delivers a hybrid customer data platform (CDP) built for both composable architectures and real-time activation, including intelligent data streaming, a context engine, enterprise tag management, and a robust API Hub. Its turnkey integration ecosystem connects seamlessly with leading data clouds and technology providers, including more than 1,300 prebuilt integrations and a growing AI Partner Ecosystem. By delivering real-time, contextual, enriched, and consented data, Tealium helps enterprises accelerate AI performance, improve operational efficiency, and power customer experiences in the moments that matter. More than 850 global businesses trust Tealium to deliver their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .





