PowerBridge Appoints Melissa Podesto to Advance Data Center Sales and AI Customer Growth Strategy





THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerBridge, LLC (PowerBridge) , a leading developer of powered gigawatt-scale data center campuses, today announced the appointment of Melissa Podesto as Vice President of Hyperscale Leasing and Data Center Sales. Podesto will lead customer engagement and sales strategy for PowerBridge as the company continues advancing integrated power and digital infrastructure campuses designed to meet the needs of hyperscale and AI customers.

Podesto brings over 20 years of relationship-driven sales leadership to PowerBridge, with a career built on earning the trust of the world's most demanding hyperscaler and digital native customers. She most recently served as Senior Director of Sales at Aligned Data Centers and prior to that built nearly a decade of experience at Digital Realty as Global Sales Director, where she led hyperscale and global account sales for one of the world's largest data center platforms.

Known for converting complex hyperscaler and digital native infrastructure requirements into long-term partnerships at scale, Podesto joins PowerBridge as the company advances its Alpha Digital Campus in Pecos, West Texas with capacity of two gigawatts and expands its multi-gigawatt powered campus portfolio across North America. The Alpha Digital Campus is scheduled to deliver first power in the second half of 2027 and early 2028 as an anticipated ERCOT Batch 0 power generation and data center project.

“Melissa is a highly respected commercial leader with customer insight, a long-standing track record and market experience that will complement our energy convergence strategy,” said Alex Hernandez , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PowerBridge. “As demand for powered digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, Melissa’s long-standing relationships with hyperscale, cloud and AI customers will accelerate our mission to deliver large-scale powered campuses built for speed, certainty and growth.”

PowerBridge was formed by Hernandez and the leadership team that founded Cumulus Data, in partnership with FivePoint Infrastructure, with the mission of developing powered digital infrastructure campuses through an integrated approach to energy, power, digital infrastructure and connectivity. The company is currently advancing several multi-gigawatt developments across West Texas, where abundant energy resources, power infrastructure and fiber conduit connectivity developed by PowerBridge are accelerating next-generation digital infrastructure deployment at scale.

“I am thrilled to join PowerBridge at such an important moment for the industry,” said Melissa Podesto . “Alex and the team were years ahead of our industry in understanding the rapid convergence between power and digital infrastructure. PowerBridge’s assets in West Texas offer hyperscale and AI customers a differentiated and compelling platform built around fundamentals, execution and scale. I look forward to working with the team to expand customer relationships and support the company’s continued growth.”

About PowerBridge LLC

PowerBridge develops, builds and manages gigawatt-scale data center campuses and associated power infrastructure and network connectivity throughout North America. In May of 2025, FivePoint Infrastructure announced a $1 Billion equity commitment to PowerBridge.

For more information, visit www.power-bridge.com

Follow PowerBridge on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-powerbridge/

About Five Point Infrastructure

Five Point Infrastructure LLC is a private equity and infrastructure investor focused on investments within the North American powered land, surface management, water management, and sustainable infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded by industry veterans with demonstrated records of success investing in, building, and running infrastructure companies. Based in Houston, Texas, Five Point has approximately $8 billion of assets under management across multiple investment funds. For further information, please visit www.fpinfra.com

Media Contact

iMiller Public Relations

Zack Zinser

Email: powerbridge@imillerpr.com

Tel: +1.866.307.2510

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ca73ee8-b3c3-4403-870b-0b18047afd4c