CMI Media Group Hires Michele Sirkin and Selamawit Gilagaber to Executive Team

PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic media healthcare agency CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), announced today it has appointed industry veterans Michele Sirkin and Selamawit Gilagaber to their executive team, effective immediately. Both Sirkin and Gilagaber are returning to the agency during a period of rapid growth, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to attracting and retaining top-tier talent to drive client success. Their extensive experience in DTC and HCP life sciences marketing further cements CMI Media Group’s leadership in delivering audiences to the world’s most important and impactful clients.

Sirkin will be returning from Omnicom’s Initiative as the Chief Media Operations Officer, where she will oversee CMI Media Group’s cross department process optimization and resource management. She will lead a team focused on delivering operational excellence while driving the future of how CMI operates in a world where AI and humans collaborate.

Gilagaber will be returning from Omnicom’s SOLVE(D) as the Executive Vice President, Insights and Intelligence, where she will lead data-driven insights across CMI Media Group’s media ecosystem. She will head an elite team of data scientists and analysts to transform raw data into actionable strategies that optimize client media performance.

“Welcoming back leaders of Michele and Selamawit’s caliber is massive win for both our agency and our clients,” says Justin Freid, Chief Media & Innovation Officer, CMI Media Group. “They bring an incredible mix of institutional knowledge and outside-in expertise. Michele will ensure our operational roadmap is seamless, scalable and future-proof, while Selamawit will lead our elite teams in translating raw data into high-performance media strategies. Together, they will keep CMI Media Group at the forefront of analytics innovation and drive unmatched results for the brands we serve.”

CMI Media Group’s differentiating service offerings include a centralized global hub model, proprietary consumer and HCP data, channel-agnostic precision targeting and seamless global-to-local execution. For clients, these capabilities translate directly into data-driven strategy and precise audience delivery.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company, is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://cmimediagroup.com/careers.

Contact

Carly Kuper

610-731-5409

ckuper@cmimediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/133205ce-0dcc-4f34-a463-c46cc9f82018