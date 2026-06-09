47% of Renters Would Choose a Less Ideal Home if It’s Easier to Tour, New Rently Survey Finds

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renters are moving on from properties when touring takes too much effort. New research from Rently , the resident lifecycle management platform designed for single-family and multifamily operators, shows that 47% of renters have chosen, or seriously considered choosing, a less ideal rental simply because it was easier to tour.

The Rently 2026 Renter Touring Expectations Report is based on an online survey conducted in May 2026 among 800 U.S. renters ages 18 and older who had tried to schedule or attend a tour for a rental home or apartment in the previous 18 months. Conducted via third-party survey platform Pollfish, the report examines how tour scheduling, tour format and leasing responsiveness shape renter behavior, perceptions of management and rental decisions.

Rently’s findings point to a rental market where ease of access, online booking and flexible tour options can influence which properties renters consider, trust and ultimately choose.

Key Findings: How Tour Friction Shapes Renter Behavior

68% of renters have lost interest in a rental because scheduling a tour was too difficult.

88% of renters say a disorganized tour process changes their view of the property itself.

83% of renters draw negative conclusions about a listing that does not offer online tour booking.

42% of renters prefer a self-guided tour as their first step, more than any other tour format.

57% of renters still want a person available to answer questions about fees, rent or lease terms.





“The next phase of rental touring should be built around flexibility, trust and better use of leasing teams’ time,” said Merrick Lackner, CEO of Rently. “Renters want the ability to see a home on their own schedule, with confidence that the listing is real, the entry instructions are clear and reliable, and support is available when they need it. When the tour works that way, renters get a better experience and leasing teams get more time for the conversations that matter most: fees, lease terms, next steps and helping renters feel confident enough to move forward.”

View the full 2026 Renter Touring Expectations Report on Rently’s website for the complete survey results and additional insights.

About Rently

Rently is a resident lifecycle management platform designed for single-family and multifamily operators, helping optimize every stage of the rental journey—including listing properties, streamlining leasing processes with self-guided tours and smart access, and improving resident living experiences through smart home technology. From enhanced security and greater operational efficiency to increased occupancy and NOI, Rently provides tailored solutions that support operators' goals from a single, unified platform. To learn more, visit www.rently.com .

Contacts

Media Contact

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com